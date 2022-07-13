ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Two elephant calves will be welcomed in 2023 at the Henry Doorly Zoo

By McKenzy Parsons (KPTM)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has announced a second female elephant is pregnant and due in 2023. This would make four elephant calves in two years - since Eugenia and Sonny were born in...

