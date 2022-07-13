Two elephant calves will be welcomed in 2023 at the Henry Doorly Zoo

LINCOLN, Neb. — A California man has been sentenced to six years in prison on a federal drug charge related to a traffic stop in Merrick County. George Licata, 44, of Vista, Calif., was sentenced Thursday on one count of possession of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He was also sentenced to four years post-release supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

MERRICK COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO