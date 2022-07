Snowline Civil will be performing construction operations on 18th St E from 5th Ave E westward to Birchwood Ct. Operations are scheduled to start Thursday, July 21 and are expected to be completed Friday July 22 – weather permitting. Work will take place from 6 AM - 8 PM. Motorists should expect road closure with detour, local access will be provided. Flaggers and/or traffic devices will be in place to direct traffic. Thank you for your understanding of this temporary inconvenience.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO