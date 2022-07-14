ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Defending reserves, Argentina lifts tax on foreign-currency card purchases

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Buenos Aires, July 13 (Reuters) - The Argentine government on Wednesday raised by 10 percentage points the tax it applies to card purchases made abroad in foreign currency, as it sought to defend its already low level of reserves.

The move covers debit and credit cards and comes as the South American country also tries to tame inflation above 60% and pressure on its currency.

The tax rate has risen to 45% from the previous 35%. It also applies to travel fares for international destinations if transaction completion depends on access to the foreign exchange market regulated by the central bank, according to a resolution published by the Federal Administration of Public Revenue, an agency of the Economy Ministry.

The agency said it had changed the rate due to the strong contributory capacity of different economic sectors, especially those that could pay certain expenses in foreign currencies.

The move came just weeks after Silvina Batakis took over as Argentina's new economy minister, replacing Martin Guzman, who resigned abruptly this month.

Argentina has a foreign currency shortage and must meet goals agreed with the International Monetary Fund to accumulate monetary reserves. The black market peso is near double the official spot rate, shielded by currency controls.

Reporting by Jorge Iorio, Walter Bianchi and Maximilian Heath; Writing by Valentine Hilaire

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Currency#Debit And Credit#Argentine#South American#The Economy Ministry
Reuters

U.S. and Saudi announce package of agreements during Biden trip

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 15 (Reuters) - The United States and Saudi Arabia on Friday made a package of announcements ranging from removing peacekeepers from a strategic island off the Saudi and Egyptian coasts to cooperation in mobile technology, during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Country
Argentina
Reuters

Russia seen cutting key rate by 50 bps to 9% on Friday

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is expected to cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 9% on Friday as it tries to make lending more affordable as inflation slows, the majority of analysts polled by Reuters suggested on Monday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Explainer-How much extra oil can Saudi Arabia pump?

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's visit in recent days to top oil exporter Saudi Arabia ended without any announcements that the kingdom would raise oil production to help lower fuel prices which are spurring the highest U.S. inflation in four decades.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Foreigners dump Asian bonds in June on rising U.S. yields

July 18 (Reuters) - Overseas investors disposed of a combined net total of $5.08 billion in Indonesian, Thai, Malaysian, South Korean and Indian bonds last month, marking the biggest monthly outflow since March, regulatory data and bond market associations showed.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

497K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy