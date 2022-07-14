ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Taiwan's Foxconn says is shareholder of troubled Chinese chip firm

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stiRO_0gf1Qd5h00

TAIPEI, July 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn , the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Thursday it was a shareholder in embattled Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup via a 5.38 billion yuan ($798 million) investment by a subsidiary.

Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone, is keen to make auto chips in particular as it expands into the electric vehicle market. The company has been seeking to acquire chip plants globally as a worldwide chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics.

Foxconn said in a statement to the Taipei stock exchange that its China-listed unit Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (601138.SS) controlled 99% of a Chinese entity called Xingwei, which controls a 48.9% stake in a different entity that itself holds a 20% stake in the vehicle that owns all of Unigroup.

Foxconn Industrial said in March it had invested 9.8 billion yuan in Xingwei.

Speaking earlier on Thursday, an official at Taiwan's Economy Ministry, which has to approve large-scale investments in China, said they had been in contact with Foxconn and "reminded them that the case needs to be reviewed before doing anything".

Foxconn said it had handled the case "in accordance with the rules". It did not elaborate.

The island's government has become increasingly cautious about China's ambition to boost its semiconductor industry and has proposed new laws to prevent what it says is China stealing its chip technology, amid rising concern in Taipei that Beijing is stepping up its economic espionage.

Taipei prohibits companies from building their most advanced foundries in China to ensure they do not offshore their best technology.

Originating as a branch of China's prestigious Tsinghua University, Tsinghua Unigroup emerged in the previous decade as a would-be domestic champion for China's laggard chip industry.

But the company fell into debt under former chairman Zhao Weiguo, prompting it to default on a number of bond payments in late 2020 end eventually face bankruptcy. read more

The conglomerate has yet to produce any global leaders in the semiconductor sector.

($1 = 29.8480 Taiwan dollars)

($1 = 6.7405 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Additional reporting by Josh Horwitz; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Chinese Government#Chinese Economy#Apple Inc#Economy Ministry
nationalinterest.org

China’s Secret H-20 Stealth Bomber Could Soon Hit the Skies

The Chinese Communist Party is dropping hints that the country’s first stealth bomber will soon be revealed. The Chinese Communist Party is dropping hints that the country’s first stealth bomber will soon be revealed. Speaking at a rally meeting, Ge Heping, Party chief of the Chinese Flight Test...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
The Drive

China Acquiring New Weapons Five Times Faster Than U.S. Warns Top Official

“In purchasing power parity, they spend about one dollar to our 20 dollars to get to the same capability.”. The Air Force officer responsible for all aspects of contracting for the service has issued a stark warning about China’s rapid gains in defense acquisition, with the result that its military is now getting its hands on new equipment “five to six times” faster than the United States. This is the latest sobering evidence from a U.S. defense official suggesting that the Pentagon needs to urgently overhaul the way it goes about fielding new weapons, while China increasingly appears to be jockeying for the lead in the development of all kinds of high-end military technologies as part of its broader drive to become a preeminent strategic power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US building new military facility near China

The U.S. military is expanding a facility in the Pacific island territory, Northern Mariana Islands, preparing it as an alternative location for military aircraft to land if the U.S. territory of Guam is targeted in a future conflict with China. Satellite images taken earlier this month and revealed last week...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Too Late? NATO Zeroes in on the China Threat

The sheer size and reach of the Chinese Navy enables it to travel much farther than it previously could. For the first time in its decades-long history, the NATO alliance plans to formally cite China in its soon-to-be-released strategic concept paper, a substantial adaptation that seems to reflect concern about Russian-Chinese collaboration and the global threat presented by China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

497K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy