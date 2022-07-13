ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Brown County agencies emphasize importance of training for active-shooter calls

By Brittany Schmidt
WSAW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New information continues to come out about a gunman’s attack on a school in Uvalde, Texas, and the delayed police response. Local law enforcement agencies say active-shooter training is always on their agenda -- whether it’s training within their own department or with other...

www.wsaw.com

wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle stolen in Neenah, 3 bikes left behind

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with information relating to a stolen vehicle early on Saturday. Deputies say that a vehicle was stolen early in the morning on July 16 in Neenah. However, some unique evidence was left behind.
NEENAH, WI
WFRV Local 5

Outagamie County Fair happening July 20 – 24

(WFRV) – The Outagamie County fair board has a blend of classic fair activities and new highlights planned for the 2022 edition. The fairgrounds are located in Seymour and will be filled with family entertainment, animals and plenty of food for the fair happening July 20-24. You can see a full schedule at www.outagamiecountyfair.com
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police test cameras recording license plates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department added a new tool to its crime fighting. The city recently started using license plate readers. Green Bay is one of more than 70 law enforcement agencies across the state using similar technology. Twenty-eight of these Automatic License Plate Reader...
GREEN BAY, WI
WOWT

Wisconsin motorcyclist killed in Iowa interstate crash

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A motorcyclist from Wisconsin was killed in a crash on I-80. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Mark Hendricks of Cleveland, Wis., was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-80 in Pottawattamie County Saturday. Iowa State Patrol says Hendricks was traveling west on I-80...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
wearegreenbay.com

21-year-old rolls vehicle fleeing from deputies after a party

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office say that when a 21-year-old man was feeling a large party with alleged underage drinking, he struck a squad car and later rolled his vehicle after a short pursuit. According to a release, deputies were made aware of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Court rejects Jonathon Tubby family’s appeal in Brown County Jail shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal appellate court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit over the officer-involved shooting of a man at the Brown County Jail in 2018. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court ruling that officers did not violate Jonathon Tubby’s rights when Tubby was fatally shot after a standoff in the sally port of the jail.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Oshkosh Boat Owner Released from Jail

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An owner of a boat suspected in a hit-and-run crash has been released from jail on bond. Winnebago County jail records on Thursday showed Jason Lindemann as having been released. A $10,000 cash bond was set for Lindemann on Wednesday. Lindemann was arrested Tuesday in...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One man arrested for stealing from vehicles in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Sheboygan Police Department, one man has been taken into custody for stealing from vehicles on Saturday morning. Officers say that the man was stealing from cars in the area of North 14th Street and Wisconsin Avenue in Sheboygan. Officers have said that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week. The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town: Kaukauna Clinic

(WFRV) – It’s not often health care providers can say they’ve treated generations of families. Local 5 Live visited one clinic as part of Our Town Kaukauna that does just that. Kaukauna Clinic has been serving the community since the 1930s and as Kaukauna has grown, so have their services.
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Albert J. Kleiber, 32, Manitowoc, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor OWI (3rd) on 7/28/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for eight (8) months, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant has 2 days sentence credit. Pay $2,400.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw fee, total of $4,046.00, by 09-12-22 or 80 days jail. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) month ignition interlock. AODA assessment and follow through. Submit DNA sample. Count 1 Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for thirty (30) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) AODA assessment and follow through; 2) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling/ job search combination; 4) Pay costs of action; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Submit DNA sample. 7) Sixty (60) days jail; Forty-five (45) days jail, under the Huber Law, consecutive to the sentence imposed on count 4. Fifteen (15) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle catches fire in Fond du Lac, damages nearby parked car

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two vehicles were damaged after one of them caught on fire early Friday morning. According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on July 15 around 3 a.m., crews were sent to Woodland Avenue and Main Street for a truck that was on fire. When crews arrived, the front part of the vehicle was reportedly ‘heavily involved’ with fire.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Food Truck Back on the Road After May Crash

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay food truck is back on the road after a May car accident that destroyed their original truck. Taco Tones food truck was hit by a distracted driver who ran a red light while on their cell phone back on May 3rd.
GREEN BAY, WI

