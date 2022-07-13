Crash following police chase in Kansas City leaves two drivers in critical condition

A camp in Michigan was struck by tragedy on Wednesday evening after a 10-year-old boy fell off a play structure floating in a lake and died, authorities said. Carly Burgess, the victim’s mom, identified her son as Carson Dunn to the New York Post. Michigan State Police said that officers responded to reports of an unresponsive child at Camp Dearborn, which is around 40 miles from Detroit, close to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, after which Dunn was taken to the hospital. According to witnesses, the child was playing on the float when he fell off, and Burgess said that he hit a platform and died from blunt force trauma to the chest. Burgess described her son, who had just finished fourth grade, as a “caring friend” who loved basketball and math.

