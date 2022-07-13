ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Crash following police chase in Kansas City leaves two drivers in critical condition

By Andrea Klick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were in critical condition Wednesday after a vehicle fled from police and later crashed into another car in Kansas City. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police attempted to...

Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Off Play Float in Michigan Lake

A camp in Michigan was struck by tragedy on Wednesday evening after a 10-year-old boy fell off a play structure floating in a lake and died, authorities said. Carly Burgess, the victim’s mom, identified her son as Carson Dunn to the New York Post. Michigan State Police said that officers responded to reports of an unresponsive child at Camp Dearborn, which is around 40 miles from Detroit, close to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, after which Dunn was taken to the hospital. According to witnesses, the child was playing on the float when he fell off, and Burgess said that he hit a platform and died from blunt force trauma to the chest. Burgess described her son, who had just finished fourth grade, as a “caring friend” who loved basketball and math.
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
AOL Corp

Kodak Black Arrested in Florida on Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Kodak Black was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. According to multiple reports, the Florida Highway Patrol arrested the rapper Friday after pulling him over while he was behind the wheel of a bulletproof Dodge Durango. Cops say illegal window tint and expired registration tags got the trooper's attention, and a search of the vehicle later revealed $74,960 in cash inside as well as a small bag that contained 31 oxycodone pills. Cops also said the rapper's driver's license was expired.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS News

"Hero" police officer and suspect both killed in Detroit shooting

A police officer and a suspect were both killed in a shooting on Detroit's west side, authorities said Wednesday night. The officer was fatally shot at about 7:40 p.m. local time after police responded to a report of shots fired. Police then came upon a suspect who had exited a building armed with a gun, according to the Detroit Police Department. Four officers opened fire on the suspect, striking him multiple times.
DETROIT, MI
AOL Corp

25-year-old Man Races Into Burning Home, Saves 5 Children

A Lafayette, Indiana man quickly sprung into action to save five children from a burning house after it went up in flames early Monday morning. A camera worn by a police officer arriving on the scene captured the moment Nicholas Bostic, 25, was running out of the home while carrying a 6-year-old child to safety.
LAFAYETTE, IN
AOL Corp

Idaho police said a man fled traffic stop, hid in Meridian home. Here’s how they got him

Idaho State Police said they took a man into custody Tuesday after a police chase in Meridian led to a house break-in. The chase started at 1:54 p.m. when an Idaho trooper tried to pull over a vehicle whose driver was suspected of driving under the influence, according to Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell. The driver tried to evade police in his car and eventually fled on foot, breaking into and hiding in a residence near the corner of West Bloomington Drive and South Meridian Road, Snell said.
MERIDIAN, ID

