STANTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man was killed in a deadly crash Monday in the western part of the state after rear-ending a semi. A 33-year-old truck driver from Moscow, Kansas was driving westbound on Highway 160 when he stopped to turn north onto a service road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Dennis Duwayne Davis, 57, of Pierceville, was driving behind the semi and failed to stop, hitting the semi from behind, said KHP.

5 DAYS AGO