ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

New Caney man arrested for stealing bleachers from Bull Sallas Park

By Bluebonnet News
bluebonnetnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty bleacher planks were discovered missing from Bull Sallas Park by an East Montgomery County park maintenance manager from Pct. 4 Commissioner James Mett’s Office during routine inspection on May 26. The bleachers are used for family and friends to cheer one the youth’s sporting events at the...

bluebonnetnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 SRT TEAM DOES EARLY MORNING RAID

One of Constable Hayden’s Community Policing improvements, when elected, was to build a website that would allow the public to able to provide tips and information to Deputies anonymously. Following up on one of these tips opened an investigation that today, lead to a felony arrest as well as the finding of drugs and stolen items. After weeks of investigation, Pct. 4 Criminal Investigation Division secured a search warrant for a residence in the 23000 block of Wildwood Oaks Dr. in New Caney, TX. which involved nine travel trailers at the location. Friday morning, bright and early, Pct. 4 Deputies served the warrant. During the warrant service, they recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana along with several suspected stolen vehicles in various stages of being stripped. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Task Force also assisted on the scene by helping to identify several stripped cars, and recovering auto parts, and frames from vehicles. Deputies arrested Amy Michelle McCutchen at the location, she was charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During the search, a small blue car pulled up and then fled the scene. Deputies were able to stop it. Michael Eugene Smith was arrested. He is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving. During the investigation, it was learned that he was in possession of narcotics at his home on M T Blvd. in New Caney. A search warrant was secured and Friday night deputies moved in on that location. At his home, they recovered 1,262 grams of meth(1.25 kilos), two semi-automatic handguns one of which was stolen from Pasadena, and 14 ounces of marijuana. As deputies were on the MT Blvd scene a man with a bicycle walked right through the yard the deputies were in. He said he was taking a shortcut through the woods to FM 1485. After running his name he was found to be a wanted sex offender from Harris County and was also arrested.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAGNOLIA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING UPDATE

At approximately 6:30 pm Montgomery County dispatchers took a call in reference to a male not acting right at the Executive Inn on FM 1488 in Magnolia. As units were en route dispatchers learned from the hotel management that the male in the room did have a weapon and had displayed it. Magnolia Police along with Montgomery County Deputies, Precinct 5 Deputies, and DPS arrived at the scene. The male would not exit the room. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Mental Health arrived on the scene and spent close to an hour trying to talk him out. Just before 8:30 pm, he exited the room with a shotgun pointed at officers. Several officers fired on the male. The male was hit in the leg and abdomen. He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands in critical condition.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Armed Subject in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, TX — On Friday July 15, 2022 at about 7:00pm, Officers with the Magnolia Police Department were dispatched to Executive Inn & Suites located at 17707 FM1488 in Magnolia in reference to a welfare check. Montgomery County dispatch received a call from an unknown male who sounded confused, incoherent, and was possibly intoxicated. Dispatch was advised that there was a male on scene armed with a shotgun. At that time, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 3 Constables, and Troopers from the Department of Public Safety were also dispatched to assist. Units located the individual, a 23 year old Hispanic male, and found that he was in fact armed with what appeared to be a shotgun. A perimeter was established, and nearby roads were shutdown.
MAGNOLIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Caney, TX
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
New Caney, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOMICIDE ON SH 249

At 11:45 pm Friday as detectives worked the scene of the officer-involved shooting in Magnolia another call came in for a shooting just down the road. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 5 Constables responded to the scene. They arrived at Mike’s Grocery #5 in the 30200 block of SH 249 to find a white male deceased. A witness said an altercation outside the store and a black male on a bicycle shot him. Units started to fan out and a short time later they were able to locate and detain the shooter. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting Homicide in Pinehurst

PINEHURST, TX -- On Friday July 15, 2022 at about 11:45pm, Montgomery County dispatch received multiple calls in reference to a shooting at 32002 HWY249 (Mike’s County Store) in Pinehurst. Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to find a deceased white male in the parking lot. Witnesses stated a verbal altercation ensued between the victim and an unknown black male. As the altercation escalated, the black male produced a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing north along HWY249. At about 12:10am, an individual matching the description of the actor given by witnesses on scene was located a short distance away, and taken into custody.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HCSO: Child crashes into patrol car, through a house in Spring

SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a driver struck a patrol car and then crashed into a home in the Spring area. It happened around 10:45 Saturday morning in the 9200 block of Landry Boulevard, according to HCSO. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the...
SPRING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bleachers#Bull Sallas Park
Woodlands Online& LLC

Anonymous Tip Yields Felony Arrest, Methamphetamine and Stolen Stripped Cars

NEW CANEY, TX -- One of Constable Hayden’s Community Policing improvements, when elected, was to build a website that would allow the public to provide tips and information to Deputies anonymously. Following up on one of these tips opened an investigation that today, lead to a felony arrest as well as the finding of drugs and stolen items.
NEW CANEY, TX
fox26houston.com

Child caught after crashing into house, Harris County deputy's patrol car and running away

SPRING, Texas - Officials say a child who tried running away after crashing into his house and a deputy's patrol car in Spring was caught. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but preliminary details is it happened at a home in the 9200 block of Landry Blvd in northwest Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez (via Twitter) said a child between 7 and 10 years old got into a truck in the driveway and "struck his residence."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN DIES ON LAKE CONROE

Just after 3 pm Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol responded to an area near Ayers Island for a reported drowning. When the first patrol boat arrived the family had a male on the boat doing CPR. A Precinct 1 Deputy took over CPR until North Montgomery County FireBoat arrived. At that time he was transferred to their boat with CPR continuing and transported to shore. There MCHD medics worked for close to 45-minutes before declaring him deceased. The family, from the Humble area, were on a rented pontoon boat and the male had been swimming when he became distressed and was pulled to the boat. He did not have a life vest on. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 7/15/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-15-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 07-12-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Texas Man Steals What Police Never Expected Would Be Stolen

A Texas man has allegedly committed an unthinkable and unexpected crime. Detectives with the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said 26 aluminum plans from four fields at a park, including the dugouts, were missing, according to KHOU. The planks are bleacher seats, Lieutenant Jim Slack said. "They have clips underneath it. He simply removed the clips with some tools and just physically drug them to his property," he said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Police: Human remains found in BBQ grill at southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a grisly scene in southeast Houston as human remains were found in a barbecue grill on Tuesday. Houston police were called to a house on the 5200 block of Peach Creek after a repairman who was doing work at the home said he found human remains in a brick backyard grill. The caller then left the home.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Several injuries reported in crash involving canine passengers

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Several dogs are safe after a major crash happened Friday at FM 1428 and SH 21, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. There sheriff’s office said their were some injuries associated with the crash but none of them are life threatening. Also, there were several dogs in one of the vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.
MADISONVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy