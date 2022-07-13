ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This Rare 2001 Acura Integra Type R Will Make You Miss Old Days - gallery

Top Speed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis 2001 Integra Type R still looks great, even though it has some paint blemishes. A set of 15-inch wheels look fantastic,...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
Motorious

1966 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Truck Is A Stone Cold Masterpiece

This C10 is an action movie hero with performance and style to match. The Chevy C10 platform is an incredible truck for any automotive enthusiast passionate about adventuring on the open trails. With many great engine options, upgradable suspension, and iconic styling, these vehicles have taken the spotlight of today’s automotive enthusiast culture. Whether you prefer the earlier models, made in the 1960s, or the latest C10s built-in 1987, there is something for every truck lover with these automobiles. Particularly popular with those who appreciate the vintage quality of classic cars, these trucks can be used for practically any project, from racing to offroading. This C10 is a perfect example of just that.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
torquenews.com

Chevy Engine Autopsy Reveals $20 Engine Killer

A classic chevy rebuild returns to the garage all because of a common $20 automotive part that led to the destruction of an otherwise fine engine that serves as a good reminder when doing engine work or having engine work done. Back to the Garage…on a Tow Truck. One...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Gallery#Power Windows#Vehicles#Integra Type#Vtec
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
SlashGear

The 10 Rarest Cars In Elvis Presley's Collection

Elvis Aaron Presley journeyed a long way from his hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, on his stratospheric rise to superstardom. As the first real rock'n'roll star, Elvis holds a special place in history and he remains a beloved figure just as much today as he was during his life. With his immense fame came immense amounts of cash. With 45s flying off the shelf, plenty of radio play, and sold-out shows in the biggest of concert venues, the amount of money earned by Elvis gave him the ability to indulge himself in whatever luxury he wanted, and this included automobiles — many of them.
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

1975 Trans Am Starts Its First Step To Restoration For Father And Son

Watch this rare 'Bird get a wash for the first time in 20-years. Here at Motorious, the Pontiac Firebird has a very special place in the hearts of our various automotive enthusiasts, writers, etc. It's hard to find a car whose name has become so incredibly recognizable among muscle car maniacs and drag strip dominators alike. However, one variation of this famous car may have gained an even bigger reputation for hard-core burnouts, sleek styling, and high performance. The vehicle we are referring to is, of course, the Trans Am. While the Firebird was pretty good at the aforementioned attributes of these classic pony cars, the Trans Am was the king. It took everything that the Firebird did well and made it better. Today's example is one such example of these cars and, though it is very rough, it's time to get this puppy back on the road after 15 years of sitting.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars

If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas?

if your car's manufacturer states that its engine requires premium gas, then you can't fill up with lower-octane fuel. But if it's only 'recommended,' you can run it on regular. The post Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Electric Car in 2022 and Is it Worth Buying?

Electric cars were once only affordable to those willing to spend large amounts of cash. More recently, mainstream car brands have jumped on the EV bandwagon and are manufacturing electric cars, with some at very affordable prices. Here are some of the cheapest electric cars in 2022. 1. 2022 Nissan...
CARS
Motorious

Amazing Car Collection Is Hidden In Tennessee

Some of the best car collections are hidden away from public view, like this one tucked away at a undisclosed location in the East Tennessee mountains. Documented by YouTuber Hot Rod Hoarder, this collection has been accumulating for three generations of the family and constitutes over 100 different rides. But you’d never just stumble on all these vehicles since the 20-acre property is apparently in an incredibly deep hollow, making for the perfect hiding spot.
TENNESSEE STATE
torquenews.com

The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles

What is the true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 after 20,000 miles? One owner shares his experience with any problems he encountered, along with what charging costs were and how he felt about the car overall. The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles. We...
CARS
US News and World Report

Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal

Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy