TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is calling on the Ohio Supreme Court to set an execution date for convicted killer Danny Lee Hill. Hill has been on death row for the 1985 attack, rape, and murder of 12-year-old Raymond Fife. Court documents say Fife had been riding his bike to visit a friend in Warren when he went missing. His father later found him murdered in a field.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO