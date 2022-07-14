ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona GOP Senate candidates sharpen attacks in final debate

By Musadiq Bidar
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly voting in the Arizona primary is underway as the Republican candidates for Senate faced off in a tense debate Wednesday night. The debate, hosted by conservative TV network Newsmax, just days before former President Donald Trump is scheduled to campaign in the state, featured venture capitalist Blake Masters, businessman Jim...

