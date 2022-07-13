ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, TX

Where Are They Now?

dublincitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR ichard Reed has balanced a long career working for RayLock, Tarleton and the Texas Department of Transportation with his other passions — spending time outdoors and with his family. Now, he’s looking forward to retirement so he can travel the country with his wife. Reed graduated...

www.dublincitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Brownwood investigating overnight murder

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are investigating a Murder overnight. The murder happened on the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive just after midnight Thursday. Police say officers arrived at the home after receiving reports of shots fired and found two females tending to a male victim, later identified as Ivan Sergio Garcia-Rincon, 34, who […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. Her and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Human Remains Found Along a Rural Highway Thursday

RANGER, TX – The Eastland County Sheriff's Office is reporting human remains have been found along a rural highway Thursday morning. In a news release, the ECSO said, "In the early morning of Thursday, July 14, 2022, the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of skeletal remains that were found on a property located West of Ranger on Loop 254. Deputies verified that the the remains were human. An investigation is ongoing and in the early stages. Texas Rangers were called to assist. The remains will be sent to the University of North Texas for forensics. There is no other information that can be given at this time."
RANGER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raylock Tarleton#Dublin High School#Napa Auto Parts
Narcity USA

This Floating Boardwalk In Texas Is One Of The World's Longest & It’s Surrounded By Lily Pads

It seems like the Lone Star State is home to many giant things and breaking some world records with its Texas-sized attractions. If you're looking for fun unique things to do here, there is an array of big adventures to choose from like snorkeling in the world's largest spring-fed pool or meeting the current world's tallest dog at the Dallas Farmer's Market.
WEATHERFORD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy