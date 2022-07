Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. The Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services Agency (SBCEMSA) announces the release of the first Request for Proposal (RFP) for the exclusive ambulance service contract in Santa Barbara County. At the direction of the Board of Supervisors, this will be the first time the County ambulance contract will go to a public procurement in its 50 plus-year history. The bid process is expected to conclude with an award in November of this year and the new contract starting March 1, 2024.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO