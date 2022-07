Kelly Glyptis of Manassas, Virginia will make her West End debut as Carlotta in “Phantom of the Opera”. The West End is considered to be the Broadway Stage of the United Kingdom, showcasing top tier talent of professional theatre. Glyptis started performing with Pied Piper Theatre of The ARTfactory in Old Town Manassas, performing in many lead and supporting roles throughout her adolescent and teen years. After completing her education at Stonewall High School (now Unity Reed High School) and Indiana University, she went on to perform many operatic and musical theatre roles all over the world.

