ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2-Year-Old Boy, 4 Teenagers Among 8 People Injured In 2 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia: Police

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpdZa_0geyqsvh00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eight people were shot in two separate shootings in Philadelphia overnight Thursday. One happened at the Spring Garden Apartments at 7th and Wallace Streets, and another on Creighton Street in West Philadelphia.

Most of the victims are under the age of 18.

Mayor Jim Kenney says he is not only heartbroken but angry over the gun violence. Eight more victims were shot overnight, including four teens and a 2-year-old boy. So far this year, 115 shooting victims in the city have been children, according to the office of the controller.

“I cried when I heard about who got shot,” Turon White Poole said.

Windows are splintered with bullet holes after more than 20 shots were fired outside the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s Spring Garden Apartments at 7th and Wallace Streets.

Police are investigating a shooting that injured four teens in Northern Liberties.

Police say four teens were shot in this courtyard just before 2 in the morning, and a revolver was found on the ground.

“I live here and hang with them every day. I’ve been trying to tell them stay out of the way, stay out of trouble,” Poole said.

Poole says he was sleeping at the time but his 15-year-old friends were both hit. One was shot in the face, the other boy was shot in the leg.

Police say a 16-year-old girl was also shot in the face and leg, and a bullet grazed a 14-year-old girl’s head. All four victims are expected to be OK.

“This is not a game. Y’all killing each other for nothing,” Poole said.

A few hours earlier, around 10:30 Monday night, another shooting happened in West Philly.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg near Creighton Street.

A 2-year-old boy was among the four people injured during a shooting in West Philly.

At least 10 shots were fired into an SUV that was found about a block away near Wyalusing Avenue.

Police say a 2-year-old boy in the back seat was bleeding from his left leg and had blood on his face, but it’s unclear if the injury is a graze wound or due to broken glass. His 6-year-old brother was not hit.

“In this KIA, in addition to the three victims, there was a 6-year-old boy also in the backseat who was not struck by gunfire, he’s very lucky since the vehicle was hit 10 times by gunfire,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

But the children’s 26-year-old mother was shot in the head while sitting in the passenger seat.

The 37-year-old driver was shot in the back.

According to their preliminary investigation, police say the KIA was stopped on Wyalusing Avenue and the women inside the vehicle were talking to the 26-year-old man when they heard gunshots. Once the 37-year-old driver reached 51st Street, police said she noticed the 26-year-old passenger was slumped over.

The 37-year-old woman also didn’t realize she was shot in the back until she felt it get hot, according to police.

Authorities say the 26-year-old man ran toward Creighton Street to take cover once they heard gunshots.

“Survivors like myself are retraumatized every time we hear something like this because we’re desperate. We really want change, we want something to happen,” Aledia Garcia said.

Garcia’s son was murdered in 2015. She started the National Homicide Justice Alliance, empowering victims’ families.

She’s horrified after learning a young mother and children are among the victims.

“We have to control the illegal guns that are coming into our city. They come in by the thousands,” Garcia said.

Mayor Kenney was not available Thursday but said the violence is especially disheartening when so many children are impacted. He says, “this is another horrific example of the tragic impact of the prevalence of guns in our city; there are too many guns on our streets, with devastating consequences.”

Police are investigating the motives behind both shootings. No arrests have been made.

CBS3’s Ryan Hughes and Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 20

hermony stoker
3d ago

I lived in Kensington for six months in 2000. it was a rough neighborhood even back then. we used to joke I had more teeth than any three ppl who live in Kensington. I can't believe Philadelphia has actually gotten worse.

Reply
13
John Binczewski
2d ago

what were those teenagers doing out after curfew if they would have been picked up they wouldn't have been shot obviously city council needs to hire some more people to take care of all these young people that are out after curfew something's wrong and I'll bet you that these guns are reused or not legal guns

Reply
7
Nancy Cunningham
2d ago

Another pro crime city. And what are teens doing out at 2:30 in the morning. No parental guidance. These cities need a curfew. Not a cure all but I believe it will help.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

At Least 27 Shots Fired During Juniata Park Shooting That Sent 4 Men To Hospital: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park section has sent four men to the hospital on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of East Luzerne Street around 4 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot nine times throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in critical condition. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, authorities say. The man was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital by a private vehicle where he was placed in critical but stable condition. He will be transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Head, Killed Along Kelly Drive In Fairmount Park: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man was shot once in the back of the head and killed along Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police were investigating in a parking lot near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 24-Year-Old Man Dies After Shooting In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest once and killed in Southwest Philadelphia. The incident occurred around the 6100 block of West Passyunk Avenue on Saturday at 3:22 a.m. The man was transported to Methodist Hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead at 3:52 a.m. The driver of the private vehicle got into a second vehicle and drove away. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Shot In Hunting Park On His Way Home After Shift At UPS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 47-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen after working a shift at UPS early Saturday morning in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section, police say. The shooting happened on the 4200 block of North 7th Street around 4:45 a.m. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Dead Along Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park

A man was shot and killed in a parking lot along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park neighborhood, police said. Officers found the 31-year-old man along the 2400 block of Kelly Drive around 6:06 a.m. Saturday, the Philadelphia Police Department said. He had been shot in the head. NBC10...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

21-Year-Old Derrick Jones Charged In 2 Separate Philadelphia Shootings That Left 3 Men Dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a man they say shot and killed three people. Police added the gunman chose his victims randomly and the attacks were completely unprovoked. Police are calling this a totally random act of violence and they feared this suspect could strike again. They identified the suspect as 21-year-old Derrick Jones and he was taken into custody Thursday morning during a raid in West Oak Lane where he lived with his grandmother and younger sister. Police released Jones’ mugshot and tell CBS3 he is the man behind three random killings. Jones followed his victims after they got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
CBS Philly

Wynnefield Shooting Leaves Man Fighting For His Life, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting has left a man fighting for his life in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield neighborhood. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 54th and Berks Streets. Police say the 30-year-old victim, who lives nearby, was shot in the back. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice, Killed In Harrowgate: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot twice and killed in Philadelphia’s Harrowgate section on Friday, police say. The shooting happened at 1820 East Glenwood Avenue around 11 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the abdomen and right arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m., authorities say. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man In Custody For DUI After Rear-Ending Officer’s Vehicle In Roxborough: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Police say a man is in custody for driving under the influence after he rear-ended an officer’s vehicle in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood on Saturday. The crash occurred on the 8700 block of Ridge Avenue and 6 p.m. While on routine patrol, police say an officer was rear-ended by a man driving a white Chevrolet. The officer was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is expected to be treated and released. Police say the officer’s vehicle sustained moderate rear-end damage, while the Chevrolet sustained heavy front end damage. The driver of the Chevrolet was also transported to Einstein Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time, but he’s currently in police custody. The crash is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Philadelphia#Police#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Spring Garden Apartments
MyChesCo

Shooting in Philadelphia: Suspect Wanted

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect wanted for shooting two people on July 7, 2022. The incident occurred at 12:56 am on the 2900 block of Kensington Ave. A 20-year-old black female victim was shot in the knee and buttocks, while a 17-year-old black male victim received a single gunshot wound to his buttocks. Both victims were transported to Temple Hospital and listed in stable condition. The shooter was seen exiting a corner store just before firing into a crowd of people and then fleeing east on Orleans St.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man Dies After Being Shot 4 Times In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Kensington on Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Amber Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Police said the man was shot twice in his chest and twice in the head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to police, and later died from his wounds. So far, police said there are no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

14-Year-Old Boy Turns Himself In To Police In Connection With Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The hunt for the suspect wanted for shooting a 19-year-old man multiple times on a busy SEPTA subway platform in Center City is over. Philadelphia police say a 14-year-old boy turned himself in on Friday morning. Despite the arrest, passengers at 15th Street Station are still concerned for their safety. “I don’t know how a 14-year-old gets a gun, but yeah, that’s insane,” SEPTA passenger Steve Hazel said. The shooting happened at the Market-Frankford Line’s 15th Street Station, a place where thousands of people travel throughout the city, just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday. “I think it’s really tragic that that’s what altercations have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
69K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy