The Lynden Christian baseball camp was open to fourth and eighth graders and went from July 5 to July 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Campers were split into groups and worked on infield, outfield, catching, pitching and batting techniques. There were 29 campers total. Fourth through ninth graders worked on basketball skills during the Lynden Youth Boys Basketball Camp at Lynden High School’s Jake Maberry Gym on July 7, 2022. The camp was offered from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning on July 5 and ending July 7. The camp was coached by Lynden High School coaches and players and had 119 campers total. (Taras McCurdie for the Tribune)

LYNDEN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO