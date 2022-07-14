Report: Nuggets sign G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to two-year, $30M extension

Mar 30, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) reacts after making a second half basket against the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A week after being traded to the Denver Nuggets, shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to an extension with the club.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Caldwell-Pope will sign a two-year, $30 million extension that could keep him in Denver through the 2024-25 season.

Wojnarowski added that the second year of the extension is a player option. Caldwell-Pope will make a $14.0 million base salary in 2022-23.

Last season with the Washington Wizards, Caldwell-Pope averaged 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 77 regular season games.

Caldwell-Pope's 13.2 PPG average was his highest since 2017-18, when he posted 13.4 points a game.

Nuggets acquired Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in a trade with the Wizards on July 6 in exchange for Will Barton and Monte Morris.

The Detroit Pistons originally drafted Caldwell-Pope with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 draft. Over nine NBA seasons, Caldwell-Pope has played for the Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers and Wizards. He's posted career averages of 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 683 career games.