West Philadelphia shooting leaves 4 injured, including young boy

A young family is one of the latest victims of Philadelphia's gun violence epidemic.

Police say the SUV the family was riding in came under fire late Wednesday night, leaving four people wounded including a toddler.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near Creighton Street and Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers found a 26-year-old man lying on the pavement on Creighton Street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was rushed to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police investigated a quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia on July 13, 2022.

A short distance up the block near 51st Street and Wyalusing Avenue, police found three additional victims inside the bullet-riddled Kia SUV.

"We don't know if somebody was intentionally firing shots at this vehicle or if it was hit by stray gunfire, but the vehicle clearly has 10 bullet holes in it," said Small.

It's unclear what sparked the gunfire, but police said the shooting likely happened near Creighton Street.

Investigators said the injured man was standing outside the family's SUV talking to two women who were inside the vehicle when the shooting happened.

The driver of the SUV then traveled another block before stopping.

According to police, the two women in the SUV, described to be in their 20s, are both in critical condition after being struck. One was shot in the head and another was shot in the back.

A 2-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy were in the backseat of the SUV at the time of the shooting, but police said only the 2-year-old was shot.

He was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with a gunshot wound to the leg where he was placed in stable condition.

According to police, the woman who was shot in the head is possibly the mother of both boys.

Police believe all the shooting victims may be related.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.