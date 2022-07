Grundy County Mayor Presents Letters of Recognition to Teenage Employees of The Caverns Who Saved a Man’s Life. On Saturday, May 14, Ryan Gravely (17) and James Goldston (17) of Coffee County were working at The Caverns helping patrons park their cars when they were informed of a guest who had collapsed and was unresponsive. The young men sprang into action by administering lifesaving Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to the elderly patron until Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) arrived on the scene. Later, emergency room doctors determined the guest had suffered a major heart attack and Gravely and Goldston most likely saved his life.

