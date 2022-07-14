Yankees' SP Luis Severino to have MRI after leaving game with shoulder tightness

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Severino is 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 16 starts for the Yankees this season.

The 28-year-old is coming off three consecutive starts pitching six innings or more. Over Severino's previous three starts, he had allowed five earned runs off 12 hits over 18 innings.

Severino has struggled with injuries over the last few seasons. He pitched in just three games in 2019 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, costing him the 2020 season and most of the 2021 campaign. After nearly two years on the shelf, the Yankees activated Severino last September. He pitched in four games last season, allowing just four hits and no runs in six innings.

Signed by the Yankees as an amateur free agent in 2011, Severino is a three-time All-Star with a 48-29 record and 3.38 ERA in seven seasons in New York.