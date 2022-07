While the two suspects arrested in the string of robberies and deadly shootings at Southland 7-Elevens are behind bars, many people said it still doesn't take away from the pain and terror the men caused. RELATED: 2 arrests made in string of deadly 7-Eleven shootingsA new sign at a memorial outside a 7-Eleven store in Brea read "They Got Them!! Matt RIP" for 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch, who was shot and killed while working his overnight shift at the store. Friends and family of Hirsch came to pay their respects one final time before his memorial outside the Brea store is taken down....

BREA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO