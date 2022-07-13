ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Park, TX

Trial Begins For Texas Hospital Director Accused Of Killing Two Woman After Alleged Extortion

By Jax Miller
Oxygen
Oxygen
 4 days ago
Christopher Wall allegedly gave a group of alleged sex workers nearly $8,000 after they threatened to expose his rendezvous. The next day, the women asked for more money before two wound up shot to death in the parking lot of a bank. A Texas hospital administrator charged with capital...

Tell the Truth
3d ago

If he was innocent, he should have called the police for the first extortion. There’s no need to kill someone over this episode.

