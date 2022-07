An opportunity for the right to obtain an abortion to be added to the state constitution will be presented to California voters on the November ballot. This measure comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins (D–San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D–Lakewood) vowed to fight back against the Supreme Court’s preliminary majority draft opinion to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in May.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO