San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. The lefty-hitting Abrams will take a seat against a Rockies' southpaw for the second time this series. Ha-Seong Kim will cover shortstop and bat leadoff while Trent Grisham drops down to the nine-hole. Luke Voit will work as the Padres' designated hitter and No. 6 batter.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO