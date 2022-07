Multiple law enforcement agencies placed a Glenwood neighborhood under lockdown Thursday as they responded to an active shooter situation at 10th and Riverview Drive. Authorities arrested the suspect after tense negotiations, and a male victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Midland Avenue remained closed for several hours as officers worked the scene. KDNK's Hattison Rensberry spoke with Glenwood Springs Police Chief Joseph Deras to learn more about the situation.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO