Boise State position breakdown: Linebackers

Boise State middle linebacker Ezekiel Noa (7) applies pressure to Colorado State quarterback Patrick O’Brien (12) during a game in 2020. Brian Myrick/Idaho Press

The Idaho Press is doing a breakdown of each Boise State position group ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is the Broncos‘ linebackers.

Outside of Khalil Shakir, arguably Boise State’s biggest loss of the offseason was Riley Whimpey. The five-year contributor finished his Broncos’ career with nearly 300 tackles and a wealth of experience at weakside linebacker.

It was possible, too, that Boise State was going to lose both of its veteran linebackers. Likely even. But Ezekiel Noa decided to return to school for his sixth season, keeping some continuity amongst the Broncos’ linebacking corps.

In Boise State’s defense, a scheme that tries to push everything to the middle of the field, linebackers can be tackling machines. Last season, Whimpey and Noa were Boise State’s second- and third-leading tacklers, respectively, finishing with a combined 137 tackles.

With Whimpey gone and Noa heading into his final collegiate season, the Broncos spent spring rotating the position group, getting everyone reps.

“Every day is a new rotation for them just to get guys to compete,” defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Spencer Danielson said. “One time they’re with this group. One time they’re with that group.

“Especially that WILL linebacker spot, we are rolling guys. Some guys will get reps in one group and another guy will get reps the next day. Trying to bring that competition across the board.”

Who’s expected to lead the Broncos’ linebackers this season?

EZEKIEL NOA // 6th yr. // 5-11, 240 lbs

Noa heads into his sixth season coming off his best year in college.

After battling knee injuries during high school and in his early years at Boise State, the veteran middle linebacker finally played a full season, making 66 tackles and notching a trio of sacks.

“Zeke has had a good spring,” Danielson said.

Noa seeps into cracks like water, a big-bodied man in the middle with the instincts to stuff out run plays and the versatility to make plays in space. He’ll be a luxury to whatever new body lines up next to him.

“He’s somebody who’s played a lot of football,” said fellow linebacker Brandon Hawkins. And he’s somebody, just like Riley, who I can just keep learning from. That’s benefited me a lot.”

Whimpey did so much on the field last season. With him gone, it’ll be interesting if Noa’s responsibility increases and, if so, what he can do with that.

BRANDON HAWKINS // R-Sr. // 6-2, 225 lbs

When talking about Whimpey’s departure, it’s easy to dwell on the experience lost. What’s forgotten is that, after five years, someone else gets an opportunity.

That guy is likely to be Hawkins, who sat behind Whimpey for four years and has yet to start a collegiate game. That should change in a few months.

“I grew up dreaming about playing college football and now having the opportunity to start is something that is really cool to me,” Hawkins said. “It’s not getting angry about not doing what I want to do, it’s just about being a part of the team.”

Hawkins is leaner than Noa, a 6-2, 225-pound athlete with above-average speed who can move extremely well in space. Most of his career was spent contributing on special teams — he had a punt block against Colorado State — and filling in during the blue moon when Whimpey was off the field.

Now, with a million mental reps under his belt, Hawkins will get to show what he can do.

DJ SCHRAMM // R-Sr. // 6-0, 232 lbs

Schramm is likely the heir apparent to Noa.

The redshirt senior middle linebacker has played in 28 games in his Boise State career, racking up three dozen tackles and a touchdown after he picked up a blocked punt against Colorado State in 2020 and returned it 20 yards to the house.

Though he’ll be Noa’s backup, it’s possible the former three-star prospect from Fresno will have a larger role in 2022 as Boise State prepares for a post-Noa era.