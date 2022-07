CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This month marks nine years of the Price of Freedom here on NewsChannel9, and we continue to find amazing stories all across our community. Tonight the story of an man in East Ridge who fought in a battle in Vietnam that often makes lists for most intense and most significant battles in American Military history, The Battle of Hue City during the Tet Offensive.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO