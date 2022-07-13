Six rescued --one in critical condition -- from apartment fire in Columbus' Hilltop

Three people were hospitalized, including a critically injured man who was among six people rescued by the Columbus Division of Fire from a fire Wednesday in a building at the Wedgewood Village apartments complex in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Columbus fire crews were dispatched to 814 Wedgewood Drive on a report that people were trapped in an apartment fire, Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said.

When crews arrived, they found one person trapped in the apartment fire, but firefighters were able to rescue the male victim. He was transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

Two other people in the apartment where the fire occurred were able to escape on their own, but required transport to OSU Wexner for treatment. One was in serious condition and one was in stable condition, Geitter said.

Five others were trapped in an apartment across the hall, and were rescued from the building by ladder, Geitter said. None of the residents of the other apartment suffered injuries or required transport, he said.

Geitter said the situation with the fire was challenged by the need to stretch the firehose nearly 400 feet, which took an extra 30 seconds to a minute. However, he said the fire crews’ training paid off during the rescues.

“It's an all-hands-on-deck scenario when we know people are trapped, but we practice and train a lot, and those training hours paid off,” Geitter said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Recent fatal fires

The rescues of a half-dozen people is some positive news for the city Division of Fire, which has dealt with seven deaths from three fires over the past month in Columbus, including three children.

A 61-year-old couple and their 19-year-old daughter died in the hours after they were rescued from a fire July 7 at their home on Columbus' Northeast Side.

Firefighters were called to the home around 3 a.m. and found "heavy fire" at the front of the house on the 1400 block of Bolenhill Avenue.

All three members of the family were found inside the home and removed by firefighters. They were taken in critical condition to area hospitals, where they later died.

On June 23, a fire at a Hilltop home claimed the lives of a man and three girls.

The fire was reported at 12:54 a.m. at the home on Midland Avenue just south of West Broad Street. The Columbus Division of fire said a woman had escaped the home, but the man was found dead inside on the second floor, where three girls, ages 7, 8 and 10, were rescued by firefighters.

The three girls later succumbed to their injuries and died at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

In neighboring Franklin Township, a man was killed and a woman injured July 5 after an early-morning fire that is believed to have originated in a first-floor apartment. A man who lived at the apartment was pronounced dead on the scene. A woman who lived in the apartment was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report