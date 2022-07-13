ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Surveillance video shows moments man was shot to death over a cellphone in Henry County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FgAl_0gewxUG600

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County police captain said a fight over a cellphone led to a murder -- and the armed and dangerous suspect is still on the run.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained exclusive surveillance video that police hope will lead to a tip on the suspect’s whereabouts.

Police said Fitzgerald Carelus was shot and killed on June 30 at a Chevron station in Stockbridge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Henry Police Captain Randy Lee said investigators are hoping that video of the incident could lead to the arrest of Jamal Hakim Gray, who is now wanted on murder charges.

“You see some people gathering in the parking lot,” Lee said of the video. “The victim is still in the area and then you can see the suspect coming out from behind the area.”

Lee showed Winne the moments Gray and Carelus got into a fight about the phone.

“They exchange words here, and then at one point, the victim stands up, the suspect pulls a handgun out of his waistband area, the suspect points and shoots and fires at least one round, hitting the victim in the stomach,” Lee said.

Lee said that both Gray, who goes by the street name Blue, and Carelus were both staying in a homeless encampment nearby. Lee said Carelus is from New York, but Gray has connections to Lithonia. Police believe he’d been hanging out in Stockbridge for a month or two before the shooting, and may have hung out in Atlanta before that, based on an outstanding warrant issued for him through Atlanta police.

“Detectives were able to find out that he already had an aggravated assault warrant out of Atlanta,” Lee said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Lee said Carelus survived the initial shooting but later died at an Atlanta hospital.

Gray walked away from the scene.

Anybody that knows the whereabouts of Gray or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call Henry County Police Department detective Ike Harmon at 770-288-8407.

Teen, mother arrested after 17-year-old found shot to death in metro park Officers say Joshua Blakely shot and killed a 17-year-old boy on Malone Street Tuesday. Blakely’s mother was also arrested.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

At least 1 killed, 1 injured in East Point shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. — At least one person was killed and another person was injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in East Point. It happened at a shopping center on Delowe Drive, near the intersection with Headland Drive. "Officers were informed that there was an altercation with several...
EAST POINT, GA
WSB Radio

Worksite robberies on the rise in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Tree removal crews say they are increasingly being targeted by armed robbers. The crews said thieves stormed worksites to steal expensive chain saws and other tools. “If you’re going to get shot or stabbed over a chain saw, or any other piece of equipment, that’s stupid.” said...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithonia, GA
Henry County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Henry County, GA
City
Stockbridge, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 arrested for deadly King Street shooting

ATLANTA - Two people were arrested in connection to a deadly Downtown Atlanta shooting earlier this month. Daniel Wright and T’lani Robinson were charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The shooting happened around 10:30...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

DeKalb County gas station shooting leaves 1 injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Bullets whizzed feet away from the gas pump after someone shot at a car that was sitting by the pump in DeKalb County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 found bullet holes and shattered windows. The incident happened just...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Shooting#Murder#Hakim#Violent Crime#Surveillance#Chevron
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 'Dangerous' carjacking suspects caught in College Park raid

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Two men wanted for carjacking are behind bars after police arrest four men in College Park during an early Tuesday morning raid. The SWAT team set off a flash-bang grenade at an apartment complex on Lakemont Drive in College Park. Police from College Park, South Fulton, East Point, Fairburn and Fulton County Schools moved in and arrested Donsheldon Lowe and Jamal Penson. The men were wanted for a May 9th carjacking in Clayton County.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington Police: Man shoots himself at gun range

COVINGTON — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta after he apparently shot himself while at Shots Fired Indoor Gun Range. According to Lt. Daniel Digby with the Covington Police Department, officers were called to the shooting range on Washington Street Thursday at about 9 p.m.
COVINGTON, GA
CBS 46

UPS driver shot during argument on Redan Road in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A UPS driver was shot after a verbal argument Friday evening in Stone Mountain. DeKalb County police say around 6:50 p.m., they were dispatched to reports of a person shot in the parking lot of a Food Depot in the 4100 block of Redan Road. When officers arrived, they found a UPS driver in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Lauren Scott dead after a solo-vehicle crash in McDonough (McDonough, GA)

22-year-old Lauren Scott dead after a solo-vehicle crash in McDonough (McDonough, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Lauren Scott, from Locust Grove, as the victim who was killed following a single-vehicle accident that also injured another person on July 9 in McDonough. The fatal car crash took place just after midnight on Ga. Highway 20 east of Elliott Road [...]
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 men wanted for armed robbery, shooting man at Southlake Mall

MORROW, Ga. - Morrow police are searching for two gunmen in connection with a shootout and armed robbery at Southlake Mall. The gunmen approached a man in the mall food court around 7p.m. and robbed the victim of his car keys. The gunmen then fled to the parking lot and tried to hijack the victim's vehicle, but the victim's friend was inside the vehicle.
MORROW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 2 men shot while driving on DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting on a DeKalb County Road that left two men hospitalized Thursday morning. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department says officers were called to the 5900 block of Covington Highway after reports of a person shot. At the scene, police found...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy