Surveillance video shows moments man was shot to death over a cellphone in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County police captain said a fight over a cellphone led to a murder -- and the armed and dangerous suspect is still on the run.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained exclusive surveillance video that police hope will lead to a tip on the suspect’s whereabouts.

Police said Fitzgerald Carelus was shot and killed on June 30 at a Chevron station in Stockbridge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Henry Police Captain Randy Lee said investigators are hoping that video of the incident could lead to the arrest of Jamal Hakim Gray, who is now wanted on murder charges.

“You see some people gathering in the parking lot,” Lee said of the video. “The victim is still in the area and then you can see the suspect coming out from behind the area.”

Lee showed Winne the moments Gray and Carelus got into a fight about the phone.

“They exchange words here, and then at one point, the victim stands up, the suspect pulls a handgun out of his waistband area, the suspect points and shoots and fires at least one round, hitting the victim in the stomach,” Lee said.

Lee said that both Gray, who goes by the street name Blue, and Carelus were both staying in a homeless encampment nearby. Lee said Carelus is from New York, but Gray has connections to Lithonia. Police believe he’d been hanging out in Stockbridge for a month or two before the shooting, and may have hung out in Atlanta before that, based on an outstanding warrant issued for him through Atlanta police.

“Detectives were able to find out that he already had an aggravated assault warrant out of Atlanta,” Lee said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Lee said Carelus survived the initial shooting but later died at an Atlanta hospital.

Gray walked away from the scene.

Anybody that knows the whereabouts of Gray or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call Henry County Police Department detective Ike Harmon at 770-288-8407.

Teen, mother arrested after 17-year-old found shot to death in metro park Officers say Joshua Blakely shot and killed a 17-year-old boy on Malone Street Tuesday. Blakely’s mother was also arrested.

©2022 Cox Media Group