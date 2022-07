Bridging the Borderplex’s Education Digital Divide – LatinX EdTech Summit. The Borderplex area has been burdened with challenges of educational digital divide and inequity – especially during a pandemic. The region is one of the highest concentrated Hispanic areas (83%) in the country, with approximately 50% of households still without broadband. Compared to large metropolitan areas, access to emerging technology is limited but growing. National educators have been looking to technology to assist homeschooling efforts, we were looking for ways to connect to technology. While others talk of refinement and efficacy, we speak of access and equity. Something had to be done – and a step forward was the first-ever LatinX EdTech Summit that took place on June 16, 2022.

