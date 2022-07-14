22 Singular Slasher Movies That Any Horror Movie Fan Should Watch
With Bodies Bodies Bodies , A24 and director Halina Reijn are looking to offer a biting take on the slasher film for a new generation, complete with designer drugs, a stripped-down aesthetic, and of course, buzzwords.A24
However, Bodies Bodies Bodies isn't necessarily the first recent film to take the slasher film into an entirely different direction. With this in mind, I've assembled 22 slashers from the not-too-distant past worth tracking down and consuming while you wait for Bodies Bodies Bodies to hit this August.
