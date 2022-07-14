ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22 Singular Slasher Movies That Any Horror Movie Fan Should Watch

By Ken W. Hanley
 5 days ago

With Bodies Bodies Bodies , A24 and director Halina Reijn are looking to offer a biting take on the slasher film for a new generation, complete with designer drugs, a stripped-down aesthetic, and of course, buzzwords.

However, Bodies Bodies Bodies isn't necessarily the first recent film to take the slasher film into an entirely different direction. With this in mind, I've assembled 22 slashers from the not-too-distant past worth tracking down and consuming while you wait for Bodies Bodies Bodies to hit this August.

1. Some Kind of Hate (2015)

2. Random Acts of Violence (2020)

This stylish and savage slasher from the mind of co-writer, co-star, and director Jay Baruchel follows a controversial comic book creator (Jesse Williams) who discovers that his true-crime horror series has become the inspiration for a new wave of brutal killings.

Where to watch: Random Acts of Violence is currently streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

3. Terrifier (2016)

Introducing the world to its first real tangible slasher icon with Art the Clown since Ghostface carved through cinemas, Terrifier made one hell of an impression by matching every grisly moment with one that cleverly uses your expectations against you.

Where to watch: Terrifier is currently streaming on Tubi, Plex, the Roku Channel, and Amazon Prime Video.

4. The Rental (2020)

Director Dave Franco adds an art house edge and a compelling dramatic anchor to this suspenseful slasher co-written by horror vet and mumblecore pioneer Joe Swanberg.

Where to watch: The Rental is currently streaming on Netflix.

5. Most Likely to Die (2015)

6. You're Next (2011)

The breakout film of writer/director duo Simon Barrett and Adam Wingard, You're Next draws you in by toeing the line of home invasion slashers before upending the story by having the "final girl" become more dangerous and resourceful than her mask-wearing predators.

Where to watch: You're Next is currently streaming on Starz.

7. Tragedy Girls (2017)

Elevated by a hilarious young cast that includes Alexandra Shipp, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Quaid, and Josh Hutcherson, this fantastic horror comedy blends the sensibilities of Heathers and Scream for the social media/murder podcast generation.

Where to watch: Tragedy Girls is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, and the Roku Channel.

8. Fear Street Part One:1994 (2021)

While the whole Fear Street trilogy could qualify to make this list for one reason or another, the sensational structure, riveting reveals, and legitimately shocking kills makes this neon-soaked slasher smarter than your average slice of scare fare.

Where to watch: Fear Street Part One: 1994 is currently streaming on Netflix.

9. Macabre (2009)

10. All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (2006)

Though it may be more notable for sitting on the shelf for nearly seven years, All the Boys Love Mandy Lane effectively applies the slasher archetype to the sun-soaked, coming-of-age indie drama that swept the film scene in the '00s.

Where to watch: All the Boys Love Mandy Lane is currently available on DVD/Blu-ray.

11. Haunt (2019)

The writers of A Quiet Place manage to build a wonderfully wicked mythology while delivering in terms of gore, villainy, and inspired set pieces throughout this ensemble slasher set in an off-the-grid haunted attraction.

Where to watch: Haunt is currently streaming on Shudder and AMC+.

12. Happy Death Day (2017)

By exceptionally blending a mystery-laden slasher with a time-loop comedy, Blumhouse has afforded Happy Death Day a running start toward modern slasher classic status.

Where to watch: Happy Death Day is currently available to rent on Video-on-Demand platforms.

13. Dead Body (2017)

14. The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

Though Prey at Night is fairly straightforward, its decision to focus more on accentuating the environment, atmosphere, and emotional stakes over body count makes it more than just a meat-and-potatoes slasher sequel.

Where to watch: The Strangers: Prey at Night is currently available to rent on video-on-demand platforms.

15. The Ranger (2018)

Filmmaker Jenn Wexler injects a welcome punk rock spirit and visual style for this creepy and occasionally contemplative backwoods slasher about a bloodthirsty park ranger hunting down tripping teenage punks on the lam.

Where to watch: The Ranger is currently streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

16. Fender Bender (2016)

This overlooked cat-and-mouse slasher with a fairly ingenious concept is further improved by the omnipresence of star Bill Sage, who delivers an unnerving performance both inside and outside the costume rather than relying on a body double to carry out his character's disturbing dirty work.

Where to watch: Fender Bender is currently streaming on Crackle, Plex, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

17. The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)

18. X (2022)

Ti West's triumphant return to the horror genre boldly defies almost every typical "rule" of the slasher genre while matching pathos with depravity to cement an undercurrent of heartbreak to an otherwise heart-pounding slasher.

Where to watch: X is currently available to rent on Video-on-Demand platforms.

19. The Final Girls (2015)

Todd Strauss-Schulson could have been content with just making one hell of a funny slasher send-up with The Final Girls , but by giving an extra dimension to every character and laying the foundation of the film with emotional stakes, this horror comedy will be the rare chop-'em-up that will have you wiping away tears in between belly laughs and audible gasps.

Where to watch: The Final Girls is currently available to rent on all Video-on-Demand platforms.

20. Among the Living (2014)

21. Hush (2016)

Not only is Hush different than its peers thanks to its largely dialogue-free design, but by placing the audience directly in the mind of its final girl, the frightening film experiences its protagonist's hypothetical decisions (and their potentially fatal outcomes) in real time, building a greater sense of desperation and empathy with the viewer.

Where to watch: Hush is currently streaming on Netflix.

22. Lake Nowhere (2014)

