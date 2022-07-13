Food bank gets donation

On a farm in Strong City, Kan., a herd of almost 70 goats grazes on a pasture — doing their part to improve the environment. Rex Rutledge of Beaumont, Kan., is the owner of an environmentally-friendly invasive weed and plant removal business, along with his herd of goats. The...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new store is bringing the vintage to Topeka’s NOTO Arts District. Decades Garage cut the ribbon today on its new storefront at 837 North Kansas Ave. Owners Trish and Darrick Tripe say they come from a line of antique sellers and felt their vintage collection would go hand-in-hand with the artists in the area. Mostly, their excited to be part of the community up North.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents in Topeka who have reported a smell to the city should not be concerned, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. “The City is aware of the odor and wants community members to know there are no safety concerns related to this. Kansas Gas Service confirmed the odor is not related to natural gas,” Spiker said in a statement Friday morning.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available this coming weekend at a downtown Topeka church. St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will be the site of a Harvesters food distribution starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Food will be distribution as long as the supply...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons is now offering customers new savings boosts through the new Boost by Dillons Plus plans. Dillons announced on Wednesday, July 13, that it will offer Boost by Dillons Plus - an annual membership to help customers save time and money on their grocery store trips. For $59 or $99 per year, it said Boost customers will gain access to free grocery delivery, twice the fuel points on every purchase and additional savings for more brands - including Murra’s Cheese and Simple Truth.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The old Porubsky location in Little Russia has been purchased by a company out of Lawrence who plans to remake the space into the Little Russia Chili Parlor. The Shawnee Co. Appraiser’s Office indicates that the old location of a Topeka institution - Porubsky Grocery -...
Macie Muto is the Queen and Logan Nabus the King for Geary County 4-H for the coming year. They were crowned Thursday night at the end of the 4-H Public Revue. Muto has her goals in mind. "I want to promote 4-H and I want to be a role model to the younger members." She enjoys 4-H and said the Fair is the best part of the experience.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The North Topeka Wendy’s will hold a fundraiser for the funeral expenses of a. Topeka man who was shot and killed on July 5. The Wendy’s located at 2025 NW Topeka Blvd. will donate 10% of all its sales on Thursday, July 14 towards the funeral expenses of Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka. A spokeswoman for the restaurant said Cantrell’s 16-year-old daughter works there and they want to do what they can to help her during this difficult time.
Photo by Clarke Davis – Tom Rodgers stands among the newest crop of tomatoes now ready to market. He planted the seeds in early February. Tom Rodgers grew 180 tomato plants last year and harvested 5,500 pounds of tomatoes. This year he has 250 plants and because he started and nurtured them early some tomatoes were ripe on the Fourth of July.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Lawrence welcomed their first Black-owned local radio station, 96.9 The Beat, over the airwaves at noon on Thursday. 96.9 The Beat, the Capital City’s new number one radio station for R&B, Hip-Hop, and Throwbacks in the Topeka and Lawrence areas launched at noon on Thursday, July 14, with 1,969 Beats In A Row on 96.9 KQRB-FM and online.
Topeka, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water...
Ark Wrecking Company, Tulsa, Oklahoma, began the demolition of the concrete grandstands at Al Simpler Stadium in Junction City Thursday. The upper portion was knocked down first. Spokesman Robert Fisk said they used an excavator and careful precision to do the job. Fisk said they started at the top and...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than six million people may be at higher risk of stroke because their heart isn’t pumping their blood as well as it should. Nancy Perry is one of them. Perry is the well-known, long-time Topeka United Way leader who has the annual Day of Caring named in her honor.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Highland Park Baptist Church in southeast Topeka placed a large sign on its front lawn supporting the Value Them Both amendment, which will be voted on in the Aug. 2 primary elections in Kansas. But the church’s pastor, Eric Snell, said someone came along and took the...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the oldest standing homes in Topeka, the historical Ritchie House was once a stop on the Underground Railroad aiding slaves on their paths to freedom – now it serves as an educational and historical reminder about what the city of Topeka and its people truly embody.
Our Topeka Zoo has a new baby! Majic 107.7 is giving away Zoo tickets so you can go see her. Her name is Udara, meaning air in Malay similarly to her brother, Bumi meaning earth in Malay. She was born May 7, 2022. Mom Rudy and Baby Udara are often pretty active in the mid-morning hours. Stop by and say HELLO UDARA!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local National Guardsmen are preparing for deployment to Southeast Asia until the spring of 2023. The Kansas National Guard says at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a ceremony will be held to honor the soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, ahead of their deployment at the Washburn Rural High School gymnasium, 5900 SW 61st St. It said the deploying soldiers will be under the command of Lt. Col. Dana Graf Jr.
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman and an Olathe man were rushed to a Manhattan hospital, then to one in Topeka due to the extent of their injuries following a UTV rollover accident in Riley Co. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
A rural Lyon County resident’s work barn is considered a total loss, after a Thursday morning fire. No one was injured. Crews were called around 10 a.m. to 539 Road 150, less than two miles southwest of Emporia and a bit west of the turnpike. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An overnight report of aggravated assault involving gunshots ended in a man’s arrest. On July 16 at 12 a.m., officers with the Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of NE Lake in reference to an assault that involved shots being fired. After investigating, Alejandro Espinoza-Hinostroza, 29, was booked into […]
