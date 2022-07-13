ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn, KS

Summertime fun at the Linn Picnic

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe central purpose of the Linn Picnic is for the community to gather together for...

Hays Post

🎥 Kansas-native plays Country Stampede for 10th time

MANHATTAN — Starting out playing in the beer tents when Country Stampede was in Manhattan, Travis Marvin has played on every stage. Travis Marvin is an Ottawa, Kansas native, who has been performing in the Kansas City area and has previously toured with Aaron Lewis. In 2021, Travis performed...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Two rushed to Manhattan, Topeka hospitals following UTV rollover

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman and an Olathe man were rushed to a Manhattan hospital, then to one in Topeka due to the extent of their injuries following a UTV rollover accident in Riley Co. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Topeka woman killed in collision near Nebraska-Kansas border

BEATRICE – Kansas Highway Patrol officers investigated a two-vehicle accident in Nemaha County that killed one person, Thursday. The collision happened two miles east of Bern, Kansas. Authorities say the fatality victim was identified as 43-year-old Irene Centeno-Fajarzo, of Topeka. The 2002 Toyota Camry she was driving, was eastbound...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photo July 14

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bond has been posted. Photo is not available. Curtis Ellington, Failure to appear, Arrested 7/13. Recent Booking Activity for...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, July 9-15

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: GLADDEN, HALEY MICHELLE; 22; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: GRABY, SETH...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS

