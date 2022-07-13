Summertime fun at the Linn Picnic

MANHATTAN — Starting out playing in the beer tents when Country Stampede was in Manhattan, Travis Marvin has played on every stage. Travis Marvin is an Ottawa, Kansas native, who has been performing in the Kansas City area and has previously toured with Aaron Lewis. In 2021, Travis performed...
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman and an Olathe man were rushed to a Manhattan hospital, then to one in Topeka due to the extent of their injuries following a UTV rollover accident in Riley Co. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
MARSHALL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office has encouraged as many residents as possible to complain to the federal government about trains constantly blocking crossings in which emergency vehicles are unable to pass through. The Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is aware there is an...
BEATRICE – Kansas Highway Patrol officers investigated a two-vehicle accident in Nemaha County that killed one person, Thursday. The collision happened two miles east of Bern, Kansas. Authorities say the fatality victim was identified as 43-year-old Irene Centeno-Fajarzo, of Topeka. The 2002 Toyota Camry she was driving, was eastbound...
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bond has been posted. Photo is not available. Curtis Ellington, Failure to appear, Arrested 7/13. Recent Booking Activity for...
New Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang will coach his first road game with the Wildcats in a Pac-12 venue next season. K-State has agreed to a home-and-series with the California Golden Bears, both schools announced on Thursday. The series will begin on Nov. 11 at Haas Pavilion...
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: GLADDEN, HALEY MICHELLE; 22; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: GRABY, SETH...
Comments / 0