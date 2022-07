FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (press release) — Rave Mobile Safety, provider of communication and collaboration platforms, announced it has been selected by the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to power the state’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS). United States policy requires states to have a public alert and warning system that is effective, reliable, integrated, flexible, and comprehensive so that people can be communicated with during troubling times. The latest safety implementation builds on an existing partnership that the state has with Rave for other mass notification solutions.

