Just Listed Properties on Sanibel, None on Captiva

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvided by Pfeifer Realty Group using information based on the Sanibel & Captiva...

gulfshorebusiness.com

Seagate announces model, home custom floor plan for North Naples community

Seagate Development announced its Palm Springs model home and custom floor plan just ahead of breaking ground on Palisades, a 12-acre luxury residential community on Yarberry Lane in North Naples. With over 5,300 square feet of living space, the two-story Palm Springs will be one of 25 single-family custom homes, starting at 3,000 square feet, in the upcoming gated enclave. The Palm Springs model home will have five bedrooms, five full and three half baths, as well as a three-car garage.
NAPLES, FL
PSki17

Proposed 394-Unit Rental Development Begins Permit Process in Naples

Collier County, already among the fastest-growing counties in the nation, is set to get a little bit larger. Public records show that permitting has begun for the excavation and development of a new 394-unit rental development along Hacienda Lakes Parkway in Naples. The planned development is set to border the existing Milano Lakes structures near Collier Boulevard.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach parcels sell for $18 million

Bay Harbour Marina Village LLC purchased eight parcels totaling 7.5 acres at 1135, 1145, 1185 and 1195 Main St., 19210, 19170 and 19230 Sea Side Drive and 821 Oak St. on Fort Myers Beach from Southern Comfort Storage LLC for $18 million. The properties last sold in 2015 for $2.1 million.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
PSki17

$250 Million Great Wolf Lodge Project Breaks Ground in Naples

Image of prospective Naples Great Wolf Lodge.Great Wolf Lodge - Public Domain - Press Release. Collier County is one step closer to its latest tourist attraction as construction began on the upcoming Great Wolf Lodge facility in East Naples on July 14th. The project, when complete, is anticipated to cost a quarter billion dollars and include a trademark water park in addition to a 500-suite hotel on premises. The park will be located not far from another recent addition to Collier's leisure and tourism industry - the Paradise Sports Complex.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Minnesota buyer pays nearly $50 million for Fort Myers low-income units

A low-income apartment complex in Fort Myers has sold. The Brittany Apartments, a 320-unit development at 4050 Winkler Ave., brought $49 million. The buyer was Dominium, a Minnesota-based affordable housing development and management company. The property, according to the commercial real estate firm Marcus & Millichap, is made up of...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach restaurant faces over $650K in fines after magistrate ruling

Sunset Beach Tropical Grill in Fort Myers Beach faces nearly three-quarters of a million dollars in fines after a special magistrate hearing two weeks ago. Sunset Beach Tropical Grill is popular at the beach, but now the owner of Sunset Beach Tropical Grill is being told he has to pay over $670,000 in fines based on a magistrate’s ruling during a special hearing.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Study: Cape Coral rental market gets low marks

Cape Coral was ranked 119th out of 182 U.S. rental markets in WalletHub’s study of 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Rent in America. The study compared rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life. The data set ranges from the difference between rental rates and mortgage payments to historical price changes, the cost of living and job availability. Cape Coral’s total score of 41.39 included a No. 157-ranking in rental market and affordability and a ranking of 48th in quality of life. Top-ranked Columbia, Maryland, was followed by Overland Park, Kansas; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Bismarck; North Dakota and Lincoln, Nebraska in the top 5.
CAPE CORAL, FL
santivachronicle.com

Sea Turtles VS Aquatic Turtles

Provided by Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife. On Thursday, CROW admitted 16 Loggerhead Sea Turtle hatchlings and 10 Green Sea Turtle hatchlings after Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation found they failed to emerge from their nests. The SCCF Sea Turtle Program Team surveys 18 miles of beach from the Sanibel Lighthouse to Blind Pass every morning during nesting season with the help of more than 100 highly trained volunteers. Sea turtle hatchlings’ front flippers are designed for swimming in the ocean and navigating marine environments, but not every turtle found on or near the beach belongs in the ocean.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Waste Pro holding hiring event in Fort Myers

Waste Pro will expand to Lehigh Acres and east Fort Myers in less than two months. On Saturday, they’re taking the first step to make sure they are fully staffed. Applicants are asked to have their resume, motor vehicle record, DOT medical card, and driver’s license. If you arrive prepared, you could leave with a job offer.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Beyond Juicery + Eatery plans first Florida location in Naples

Expanding beyond its Midwestern roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery locations are coming to the Naples area. The health-focused, fast-casual dining concept creates fresh raw juices, smoothies, wraps, salads, wellness shots and bottled juices. The Naples locations will be the first in Florida for Beyond Juicery, founded in metropolitan Detroit in 2005 with nearly 40 locations clustered in the Detroit and Cleveland areas.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium starts construction for new facility

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Commission approved the new ownership of property near Nathan Benderson Park and UTC Mall for Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. The current facility is only 66,000 square feet. The area will be within an hour drive of 3 million Floridians close to Interstate 75....
SARASOTA, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Building Remains Active on Marco

A review of the economic activity on Marco Island shows an active construction scene for mid-year 2022. New homes, condominium renovations, seawall and dock construction, and tear down of older homes in preparation for the construction of newer and larger ones are all in the works. The rising cost of...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two man race to be the Mayor of Cape Coral

Two people are vying to be the Mayor of southwest Florida’s largest city. Incumbent Mayor, John Gunter, is looking to win his first full term. He was appointed to the position last year after Joe Coviello’s death. He faces Tom Shadrach, a former senior manager at Boeing. Shadrach...
sarasotanewsleader.com

New contractor approved for Sarasota County sewer project that has kept lanes closed on Beneva Road and Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota

Expense will be more than three times the original amount. Recognizing the affected residents’ — and drivers’ — frustrations, the Sarasota County Commission voted unanimously on July 13 to authorize the completion of a sewage pipeline project along Beneva Road and Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota that has been on hold for months.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

