Just Listed Properties on Sanibel, None on Captiva

Cape Coral was ranked 119th out of 182 U.S. rental markets in WalletHub’s study of 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Rent in America. The study compared rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life. The data set ranges from the difference between rental rates and mortgage payments to historical price changes, the cost of living and job availability. Cape Coral’s total score of 41.39 included a No. 157-ranking in rental market and affordability and a ranking of 48th in quality of life. Top-ranked Columbia, Maryland, was followed by Overland Park, Kansas; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Bismarck; North Dakota and Lincoln, Nebraska in the top 5.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO