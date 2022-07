GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Imagine being a youth during a mental health crisis and waiting for a bed in a facility for more than 72 hours at an emergency department. That has been the reality for many youth in communities in Meigs, Gallia and Jackson as they find needed treatment is not close to home, but hours away. With the opening of a new youth mental health crisis center, treatment will now be closer to home.

