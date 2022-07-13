Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities hosts event at Madison Mallards game

A $36 million school bond issue is one step closer to appearing on the ballot after Platteville School Board members began to narrow down wording at their regular meeting this week. The second of two wording options was selected. The school bond measure was originally proposed at $52 million, but it was scaled back after a community survey found voters likely wouldn’t support a measure of that size. If voters approve the plan, the mill rate would increase by a maximum of 68 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value. This means that the owner of a $100,000 property would see a maximum tax increase of $68 per year. The $36 million would be used to fund projects at each district school including a gymnasium addition and cafeteria renovation at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, additional bathrooms and classroom renovations at Platteville Middle School and an outdoor activities complex, new parking lot and several larger renovations at Platteville High School.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO