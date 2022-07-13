ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities hosts event at Madison Mallards game

By Katelyn Davis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities had a gathering at Warner Park Wednesday during the Madison Mallards baseball game. This was the first event that the group was able to hold since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was made to be outdoors to promote social...

In the 608: Maxwell Street Days happening this weekend in Madison

MADISON, Wis. – For more than 40 years, Maxwell Street Days has provided bargains, culinary delights and music for more than 30,000 attendees every year in Madison. This annual Summer Sidewalk Sale on State Street in downtown takes place the 3rd weekend in July. The tradition started after Maxwell...
MADISON, WI
San Damiano hosts first biergarten

MONONA, Wis. — The Friends of San Damiano celebrated summer Friday evening with their very first biergarten. Visitors enjoyed food, yard games, live music and the view of the lake from the shoreline. Attendees also got a chance to tour the property, including getting an inside peek at the house.
MONONA, WI
Crews responding to Janesville landfill fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Crews are responding to a fire at a landfill in Janesville Thursday evening. A Rock County dispatcher said a 911 call came in around 4:25 p.m. for a brush fire. Multiple fire departments have been called to the scene on Black Bridge Road. No injuries have...
JANESVILLE, WI
Platteville Man Fined For Stabbing in Dubuque

A man from Platteville was fined $430 for an assault in which a Dubuque woman was stabbed. 40 year old Brian Booth was given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault with injury. Booth was also sentenced to 75 days in jail but received credit for time served toward all 75 days. In a report, Dubuque police responded to the 300 block of Kaufmann Avenue on January 25th after a stabbing was reported involving 48 year old Daphny Alamendarez of Dubuque. She suffered puncture wounds and scratches. Police recovered a knife with a six-inch blade at the scene.
DUBUQUE, IA
Trailer Stolen in Green County

The Green County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of a trailer in Albany Township. In a social media post on Thursday, the sheriff’s department says a 16-foot, 14,000 pound hydraulic dump trailer was stolen between July 7th and July 11th. Anyone with information on the trailer should contact Green County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-I-C-CRIME or by submitting a tip online. Tips that lead to the recovery of the trailer or an arrest could be eligible for a cash award, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
Brother, sister sentenced for trafficking meth from Arizona to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — A brother and sister were sentenced earlier this week for trafficking methamphetamine from Arizona to Wisconsin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. Douglas Mack, 45, of Phoenix, was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty in March...
MADISON, WI
Former Badgers return to Madison for Vibez Golf Club tournament

MADISON, Wis. — The rain did not stop a number of former Badgers and other big names in sports from taking over The Glen Golf Park on Friday morning. Melvin Gordon, Dare Ogunbowale and Bo Jackson were just some of the players who showed up and showed out for the first-anniversary tournament for Vibez Golf Club.
MADISON, WI
Platteville School Bond Issue At $36 Million After Re-Wording

A $36 million school bond issue is one step closer to appearing on the ballot after Platteville School Board members began to narrow down wording at their regular meeting this week. The second of two wording options was selected. The school bond measure was originally proposed at $52 million, but it was scaled back after a community survey found voters likely wouldn’t support a measure of that size. If voters approve the plan, the mill rate would increase by a maximum of 68 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value. This means that the owner of a $100,000 property would see a maximum tax increase of $68 per year. The $36 million would be used to fund projects at each district school including a gymnasium addition and cafeteria renovation at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, additional bathrooms and classroom renovations at Platteville Middle School and an outdoor activities complex, new parking lot and several larger renovations at Platteville High School.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
USPS holds job fair in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. Postal Service is looking to fill immediate openings in Madison. The agency held a job fair for multiple positions Friday, including city and rural carriers. Jeff Braaksma, a customer relations coordinator, said there’s plenty of room for employees to grow a career with USPS....
MADISON, WI
Madison Man Arrested in Lafayette County For Drugs

Lafayette County authorities made a drug arrest on Highway 11 in South Wayne Wednesday just after 6pm. According to a Lafayette County Sheriff’s office report, 34 year old Ivan Gonzalez of Madison was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Gonzalez was also arrested for Operating while Revoked and Failure to Install an Ignition Interlock Device. Gonzalez was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked on his charges and released. A passenger, 49 year old Richard Grey of Madison, was cited for having Open Intoxicants.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Bicyclist killed in rural Sauk Co. crash

MERRIMAC, Wis. — A bicyclist was killed in a crash near Merrimac Thursday afternoon, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on State Highway 78 near Goette Road west of Merrimac. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the cyclist was heading...
MERRIMAC, WI
Three teens arrested in connection to stolen car and identity theft

MADISON, Wis. — Three teens have been arrested for stealing a vehicle and identity theft, according to the Madison Police Department. On Monday, a victim reported to Madison Police that someone tried to steal her car and stole her purse from it. Shortly after, an officer observed a different...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team to play overseas in France

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team will be headed overseas later this summer to experience a different culture — and a different level of play. The athletic department announced Thursday the team will be headed to France in August as part of a 10-day, four-game trip.
MADISON, WI
Shullsburg Man Arrested and Taken To Jail

A 23 year old Shullsburg man was arrested in Darlington Wednesday around 12:30pm. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department, Daniel Fisher was arrested on County Highway K in Darlington on a Probation and Parole violation. Fisher was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
SHULLSBURG, WI
Man pleads not guilty in hit-and-run near Oregon that killed runner

OREGON, Wis. — A Dane County man accused of hitting and killing a runner south of Oregon last month pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges in the case. Timothy Pritchett, 38, faces charges of hit and run involving death and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle stemming from the June 7 crash that led to 30-year-old Logan Gueths’ death. A truck driver found Gueths’ body the following day near the intersection of County Highways MM and A.
OREGON, WI

