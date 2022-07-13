ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Bison pick up steam at plate with strong showing against Spearfish

By Josh Criswell WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 5 days ago
Gem City Bison right fielder Tyler Godfrey, far right, brought the team out of the dugout with a home run during a game against the Nebraska Prospects June 8, 2022, at Cowboy Field. It was the first home run in Bison franchise history. Carol Ryczek/for WyoSports

LARAMIE — As the second-highest scoring team in the Independence League, offense has been a strength for the Gem City Bison throughout their inaugural season.

However, their bats took this production up a notch last weekend at Cowboy Field.

After dropping their series opener against the Spearfish Sasquatch 10-5, the Bison proceeded to outscore their opponent 31-18 while picking up wins in the final two games. Sunday was a particularly impressive display, as pitching and defense matched their offensive firepower en route to a 16-5 drubbing.

“That was really the first complete game they’ve put together probably since we had COVID (issues last month),” Bison coach Tim Gansrow said. “They pitched it, they really swung the bat well and they played very good defense, and that kind of showed in the score.”

The top of the lineup continued to be the driving force for Gem City in Saturday’s 15-13 victory, as the No. 1 through No. 6 hitters went a combined 11 of 24 at the plate with five walks, 13 RBI and 15 runs scored.

This trend continued on Sunday, with the top six batters driving in eight runs and scoring 10 on .414 hitting. The Bison received significant production at the bottom of the lineup this time, as well. Jack Jones drove in and scored two runs, while Justice Panton crossed the plate three times on three hits.

Gansrow says third baseman Keegan Sueltz and catchers Niko Pezonella and Luke Banister have been among Gem City’s top offensive contributors as of late. Pezonella has a team-high 28 RBI, followed by Banister and Sueltz with 25 and 19, respectively. All three currently boast on-base percentages above .430.

“(They had) a really, really good team-wide approach to hitting,” Gansrow said. “Early in the count, they were very aggressive. They were hunting pitches early in the count ... then when they got to two strikes, they fought to have a quality at-bat. You have to find a way to stay in a battle during an at-bat, and we really had a nice mental approach to hitting.”

The Bison will have their work cut out for them over the next week, with six straight games against the Badlands Big Sticks starting today. They’ll make the trek to Dickinson, North Dakota, for the first two contests, before beginning a four-game home set on Friday.

Gem City enters the series in third place of the Great Plains division’s second half standings at 5-5. However, they’re just half a game behind Badlands and one back of Spearfish.

Gansrow believes his team’s recent offensive outbursts can give them a boost heading into what is shaping up to be a challenging stretch.

“It’s a tremendous confidence-builder for a team,” he said. “Hitting is infectious and good plays are infectious, and they’re beginning to play well. It’s nice to see, and it makes coaching a little easier.”

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

