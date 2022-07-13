Sixers consistent in win over Zephyrs

CHEYENNE – Over the weekend, Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 manager Ty Lain said the Sixers’ bats were going to get back to being consistent sooner rather than later.

On Tuesday evening, Post 6 plated four runs in three consecutive innings during a 15-4 win over the Scottsluff (Nebraska) Zephyrs at Powers Field. Matched with Xander Jarosh’s work on the mound, the game ended early after seven innings in what was scheduled to be a nine-inning contest. Cheyenne scored a run in all but one frame.

“We put a ton of great swings out there today, even on some outs early in the game – some line outs that were hit really hard at people and I thought all the way through from inning one to the end of it, we were putting good swings together,” Lain said. “And that’s a sign of a team that’s moving in the right direction, hopefully.”

Scottsbluff started the game loading the bases with three consecutive singles. Jarosh forced a 4-6-3 double play and got out out of the inning allowing just one run. It was one of three situations where Jarosh had runners in scoring position with no outs, but worked his way out of the jam.

“When I’m in that spot I’m just thinking ‘I have to get a ball in the infield, get two outs – two for one – and after that, we can work with two outs,” the righty said. “I feel the same amount of confidence when I have runners on base as I do when nobody’s on.”

Cheyenne took the lead it didn’t relinquish in the bottom of the first behind RBIs from Kelden Hastings and Zack Costopoulos. An RBI double from Costopoulos in the bottom of the third made it 3-1.

The Zephyrs responded in the top of the fourth by loading the bases and setting up Cortez Palamo for a three-run double to left-center field. Jarosh countered with three strikeouts and kept the Zephyrs scoreless for the rest of the contest.

“I felt like I could throw all three pitches – fastball, slider, changeup – for a strike,” Jarosh said. “I could throw first-pitch strikes, jump ahead in counts. Most of the contact I was getting was pretty weak, and I was just letting my defense make plays.”

The Sixers’ first four-run frame came in the fourth that started with RBIs from Kaden Anderson and Wyatt Haught. Costopoulos knocked in the next two runs with a sacrifice fly to deep center field for his second and third RBIs of the game.

“I was just swinging at the right pitches, that’s kind of been my problem lately,” Costopoulos said. “I’ve just been swinging at the wrong pitches, so tonight I just locked in on the fastballs, got a couple good swings off, and got some RBIs.”

Six hits and four walks through the next two innings helped give the Sixers the double-digit advantage that was capped by Colter McAnelly’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth.

Mason Tafoya was 3 for 4 with four runs and Haught finished with three RBI without registering a hit. Anderson was 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI and Hayden Swaen and Hastings both knocked in a run.

Cheyenne improved to 50-9 with the win and head to the Gabe Pando Memorial tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado, starting Thursday. It’s the start of the last stretch of the season for the Sixers, who are looking to stay remain sharp mentally, Lain said.

“The biggest thing – and I think we’re in the process of doing it – is mentally making sure we’re swinging at the right pitches, not chasing,” the skipper said. “Defensively it’s not taking pitches off, and that’s cost us us some runs through the last few weeks we shouldn’t be giving up. … Mentally we just need to be razor sharp and play the game one pitch at time.”