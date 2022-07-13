ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Closures announced for southbound Hwy 101 off- and on-ramps at Seacliff

Coastal View
 4 days ago

Southbound Highway 101 off- and on-ramps at Seacliff in Ventura County will be closed intermittently between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday, July 11, to Friday, July 15, Caltrans announced. Motorists should expect delays....

www.coastalview.com

Santa Barbara Independent

U.S. 101 Reduced to One Southbound Lane Overnight in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces that U.S. Highway 101 will be reduced to one southbound bypass lane from. Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday to Friday, July 20- 22, Monday to Wednesday, July 25-27, and Friday, July 29....
signalscv.com

Truck falls into sinkhole in Valencia

A truck fell into sinkhole that appeared in Valencia on Friday. . The call was first reported at 5:59 p.m. near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive, according to officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We are there; there was a water main break,” said Fire Department...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Tanuneka Starnes Killed in Traffic Crash on 5 Freeway [Santa Clarita, CA]

Vehicle Accident near Weldon Canyon Road Left Michael Branch, Veronda Gladney Arrested. According to reports, the incident occurred on July 2, around 3:40 am. Starnes was riding in a 1999 Lincoln Navigator that was driven by her mother, 28-year-old Veronda Gladney. Her mother’s boyfriend, 39-year-old Michael Branch was also in the car. For reasons currently unknown, Starnes fell out of the vehicle, through a broken back window, and landed on the highway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
venturabreeze.com

Ventura celebrates groundbreaking of Westview Village Phase II

The HACSB is the largest residential landlord in the City of Ventura. The Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura (HACSB) and nonprofit BRIDGE Housing are pleased to announce the construction of Westview Village Phase II, a 50-unit affordable rental development, broke ground on April 18, 2022. Westview Village Phase II will replace 10 public housing units with 50 modern one- and two-bedroom apartments. The property is located on a 2-acre site at 247 W. Warner Street, on the Westside of Ventura. The development includes forty-four (44) one-bedroom and six (6) two-bedroom apartments. Five of the units will be reserved for persons who are experiencing homelessness. Westview Village II will also include a state-of-the-art community center, a commercial kitchen, two early childhood development classrooms, multipurpose rooms, and a public park. “This will complete the vision for the Westview Village redevelopment. There will be 285 new affordable rentals and this phase of development will be the hub for this new housing campus. It will include a state-of-the-art accessible playground for all children to be able to play and enjoy the outdoors. The redevelopment is not only for this generation, but it was also planned for the next generation of families”, said Denise Wise, Chief Executive Officer of the HACSB.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

One Injured in North County Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover

A motorist is injured following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 101 just south of Los Alamos Tuesday morning. At 9:33 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the northbound lanes and discovered a badly damaged SUV on its side with a single occupant driver trapped inside. It appeared as if...
Coastal View

Derailment at La Conchita: Luckiest wreck ever?

A century before the tragic landslide of 2005, a different disaster sent La Conchita into the national news: the crash of a Southern Pacific passenger train. The railroad tracks at La Conchita (then called Punta Gorda) ran along a narrow ledge, with a mountain on one side and a 35-foot drop to the Pacific on the other. “Had an evil spirit chosen the place for this wreck,” said the Los Angeles Herald, “a worse place could not have been provided.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
ABC7

Moorpark seeks to protect historic feel of Old Town

MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Old Town Moorpark is one street full of nostalgia and Ventura County history. "We want to preserve our history and we are proud of our history here," Mayor Janice Parvin says. Parvin says the city council is working on an ordinance that basically says if a...
MOORPARK, CA
CBS LA

High temperatures, humidity and possible thunderstorms expected as high pressure system moves through SoCal

A high pressure system moving through the Southland has brought extremely high temperatures, humidity and possible thunderstorms with it.The system, moving from east to west, is expected to fully arrive by the weekend. As the high pressure arrives, the marine layer is pushed back towards the coast, bringing higher temperatures earlier in the day. Several regions are expected to hit triple digits, especially in high desert areas. The Coachella Valley and Palm Springs area are expected to go into an extreme heat warning over the weekend as a result.Both the valleys and Inland Empire are expected to reach triple digit temperatures. Temperatures...
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Hundreds of truckers protest AB5 at Southern California’s busiest ports

Some California truckers turned off their trucks, blocked terminals or staged slow rolls to snarl traffic around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Wednesday to express frustration over a controversial state law, AB5, that seeks to limit the use of independent contractors and largely classify them as employee drivers.
LONG BEACH, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Officially Enters CDC’s “High” Covid Community Level & Mask Mandate Countdown Begins

“As of today, we have moved from the medium to the “High” covid community level,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer today. If the county remains in the CDC-designated High level for two consecutive weeks, it will again impose what Ferrer called “a universal mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.” Ferrer has warned of the prospect for weeks.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

