ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Nichols announces candidacy for College Station mayor

By Bailey Brown
Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege Station City Council member John Nichols announced Tuesday he is running for mayor of College Station, and if elected plans to bring his current council experience into the new position. “I have always had a vision for the city that I would like to be part of implementing,”...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Seiber presented with Royce Hickman Leadership Scholarship

Carson Seiber was awarded the Royce Hickman Leadership Scholarship by the B-CS Chamber of Commerce at the chamber's Leadership Luncheon on Thursday at the Stella Hotel in Bryan. Seiber graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in May and is planning to attend Texas A&M University this fall and join the...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Saturday, July 16

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce presents Founders Night 2022, which celebrates the establishment and development of Bryan and College Station, on July 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Stella Hotel. The event includes food, drinks, gaming and live music. bcschamber.org. SATURDAY. EVENTS. Battle of the Badges, 10:45...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station City Council members hear about future intersection that could impact Pebble Creek subdivision

Multiple residents of the Pebble Creek subdivision in College Station attended Thursday night’s City Council meeting to express their concerns about the potential of a future intersection that could bring heavy traffic into their neighborhood. Emily Fisher, the city’s director of public works, gave a presentation regarding Corporate Parkway,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Government
College Station, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
Bryan College Station Eagle

TEEX fire training school to begin Sunday

Firefighters and emergency medical responders from all over the world will be in the Bryan-College Station area the next two weeks as the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service hosts its annual fire training schools. “We started out as a primarily Texas-based training opportunity, but both the industrial and municipal schools...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, July 14

Austin Meade, a singer-songwriter and former Texas A&M student, will perform July 22 at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. Doors open at 8 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 day of show. thetapbcs.com. THURSDAY. EVENTS. Across the Seas: Box Craft, 3 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Job Opportunities#Politics Local#Election Local#Lsb Texas Rsb A M#Cornell University
Bryan College Station Eagle

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $310,170

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with 2-car alley entry garage in Midtown Reserve from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Pine offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling quartz counters, Stormcloud cabinetry, eating bar, breakfast area, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet. The Pine floor plan finds the primary suite downstairs with the additional two bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Smart home features include Amazon Echo Dot, 7” HD touchscreen security control panel, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Extras you don’t want to miss include vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, soaring ceilings, covered patio, sprinklers, and so much more! Residents of Midtown Reserve will enjoy a resort community feel at a budget friendly price. Future amenities will include a neighborhood lake, dog park, playgrounds, and Town Lake Park. With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Spring 2023 Move-in!
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Get COVID shots to protect all of us

Mary Parrish was quoted in The Eagle about Brazos Valley counties being at risk for COVID because of a recent spike in cases. She stated there is barely 50% of the population in Brazos County who have been inoculated for the COVID. Come on, folks, get your shots! Why does...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blue Bell announces new Oatmeal Cream Pie flavor

Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries announced Thursday that its new ice cream flavor, oatmeal cream pie, has hit store shelves. It is described as an oatmeal-flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl. Oatmeal cream pie will be available in half gallon and pint sizes.
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy