Nichols announces candidacy for College Station mayor

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with 2-car alley entry garage in Midtown Reserve from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Pine offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling quartz counters, Stormcloud cabinetry, eating bar, breakfast area, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet. The Pine floor plan finds the primary suite downstairs with the additional two bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Smart home features include Amazon Echo Dot, 7” HD touchscreen security control panel, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Extras you don’t want to miss include vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, soaring ceilings, covered patio, sprinklers, and so much more! Residents of Midtown Reserve will enjoy a resort community feel at a budget friendly price. Future amenities will include a neighborhood lake, dog park, playgrounds, and Town Lake Park. With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Spring 2023 Move-in!

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO