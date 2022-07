Are you a pinball wizard? Stern Pinball is returning to San Diego Comic-Con, where they’ll have a new booth and the return of their Pop-Up Arcade at the Marriott Marquis. On the show floor, attendees can find Stern at Booth #3721 with Rebellion Republic, where they’ll be hosting rock god Ozzy Osbourne and comic book artist Todd McFarlane, for the unveiling of new artwork and a special edition comic by McFarlane for Osbourne’s highly anticipated album Patient Number 9. They’ll both be signing at the booth, which is accessible via a lottery win in the Online Exclusives Portal.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO