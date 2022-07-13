ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland, CA

One Year Later, DWR Has Provided Nearly Half a Billion in Drought Relief to Communities

ca.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year after receiving funding from the Budget Act of 2021, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) has successfully awarded more than $440 million to date in drought relief assistance to small and urban communities to address water supply challenges and help build local resilience. The Budget Act of...

water.ca.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Why a triple-dip La Niña could be bad news for California

A rare triple-dip La Niña is looking increasingly likely for the Northern Hemisphere. The latest outlook by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, released Thursday, indicates there’s a 62% to 66% chance the current La Niña climate condition will persist through fall and early winter. If that happens,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - July 8, 2022.

The California Natural Resources Agency is hosting its 11th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on July 29, 10 a.m. to Noon. The public meeting will be held at the Southside Community Center in Oroville, located at 2959 Lower Wyandotte Road, Oroville, CA 95966, and will include presentations and public comment.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Customers of the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District are without water

ANDERSON, Calif. - For the first time in 100 years, customers of the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District are without water. Chris Zwaga and her family have owned their property for over 70 years, normally it's a lush green paradise for her horses, but now there’s nothing but dead grass. Anderson-Cottonwood...
ANDERSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orland, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Orland, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fort Bragg, CA
SFGate

2 things everyone should do amid California's peak fire season

California is in its peak wildfire season, the time of year when the state sees its biggest blazes that can trigger mass evacuations. Before any more time passes, experts say there are two things Golden State residents should do protect themselves and their loved ones. First, know your zone so you're prepared for an evacuation. The best way to do that is to go directly to your county and find out which tools it is using to communicate evacuations to residents. For example, most counties in the Bay Area are now using the online platform ZoneHaven, which hosts maps that allow you to find your zone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Fire in Rancho Tehama has burned 100 acres, 45% contained

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a vegetation fire near Rainbow Road and Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama, northwest of Corning on Saturday. CAL FIRE says that the fire has burned 100 acres and is 40% contained. They said more than 25 engines and at least 100 firefighters were at the scene Saturday evening.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Dwr#Bottled Water
KTLA

What’s happening with high-speed rail in California?

( ) – The groundbreaking for California’s high-speed rail system was in Fresno in 2015 when then-Governor Jerry Brown and then-Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin officially started the construction on the project. Seven years, one governor and two Fresno mayors later, high-speed trains are yet to run. But those...
CALIFORNIA STATE
raventribune.com

Home prices are dropping in Sacramento, along with these northern cities

It may not seem like it’s abroad, but the housing heat wave is starting to cool off in parts of California. “I think it’s ironic because a few years ago Sacramento was the hottest market ever, and now we’re putting the other side of the list,” said housing analyst Ryan Lundquist, “in that list compiled by Redfin, Sacramento ranks second in the country to be the fastest market in the country.” For housing cooling. Other Northern California cities include Oakland in third place, Stockton in fifth, and San Francisco in tenth. “The market has been on fire a lot in the past few years and with prices going up, we are seeing a change in the market,” said Audrey Chaney, agent at eXp Realty. The change is good news for buyers. Options, do not include new construction projects. There are now 4,000 homes for sale, Lundquist said, about half of which have seen price drops. “Last month, for the first time in 17 months, average buyers were 1% less than the list price,” Lundquist said. For all sales, buyers paid an average of 4% last year above list price. | Video below | Groveland, Tracy On the list of California ZIP codes where home values ​​have risen, mortgage rates have doubled in the past few months to 6%. Chaney said that even with lower housing prices, it can be difficult to make mortgage payments due to the high interest rate. “A lot of people might get frustrated but the bright side is knowing our numbers get us to a plan, figuring out what’s financial and the cooling market means going back to reality,” Chaney said. “The reality check is that the honeymoon is over,” Lundquist said. “We spent this two-year period in the most aggressive market ever and now the market has turned into something else.” As for sellers, Chaney said they need to adjust expectations for the price they are asking for because the market is changing. | Related | Explanation: Balancing the real estate market means different things for sellers and buyers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KDRV

Josephine County approved, Jackson & Klamath Counties blue, waiting

SALEM & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's drug decriminalization oversight council is adding Josephine County to the State's list of counties with approved Behavioral Health Resource Networks (BHRN) for support of Oregon Measure 110 -- and support from its funding. A BHRN is a drug addiction treatment and recovery program...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
ca.gov

California Invests Over $231 Million to Advance and Expand Apprenticeship

State budget includes unprecedented funding for earn-and-learn opportunities, complemented by newly released strategic plan. Oakland - The California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR), its Division of Apprenticeship Standards (DAS) and the Labor & Workforce Development Agency have released Advancing Apprenticeship in California: A Five-Point Action Plan to expand the state’s number of apprentices to a half-million by 2029. This comes as California invests significantly in apprenticeship via the 2022-2023 state budget.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 99 east open after completion of bridge replacement project in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that the $7.5 million Champlin Slough Bridge Replacement project that went on for 45 days and closed Highway 99 east ended on Friday. Highway 99 east has been reopened now that the project has ended. Caltrans says that work may be necessary and “any future work may require the use of one way traffic control through the project limits with minimal delays.”
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

California’s new composting laws explained

State Senate Bill 1383 focuses on a 75% reduction of organic landfill waste by 2025. How will that be achieved? Executive director of LA Compost Michael Martinez explains that when organic material enters a landfill, the food scraps break down in an anaerobic process, or without air, that causes a greenhouse gas which contributes to our current climate emergency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ca.gov

Weekly Roundup for July 15, 2022

Today’s digest provides helpful and important updates on the following:. Sonoma County celebrates the grand opening of Mitote Food Park in Roseland. Supervisors approve using $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for homelessness programs. County to acquire former Bank of America building in downtown Guerneville. Sonoma County...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy