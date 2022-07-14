UO student creates Oregon22's title sequence to be seen by a billion viewers

When Quinn Connell signed up for motion graphics class class for their winter term at the University of Oregon, he didn't expect to spend the next six months finalizing a 30-second video that would be shown to a billion people.

Connell, a 19-year-old cinema studies major who uses he/they pronouns, created an intro title sequence for the 10-day World Athletics Championships Oregon 22, which kicks off Friday. The organization asked UO to work with students to develop the title sequence that will be shown in the beginning of the championships − both on the international broadcast and on the main screen at Hayward Field, where the competition is being held.

Connell's vibrant production was chosen as the winner. In it, clips of athletes are highlighted with colorful ribbons of light that keep pace with high-energy music.

Students in UO's introductory motion graphics class created their own promotional sequences starting in mid-January to match the projectrequest of Oregon22. Out of about a dozen students, Connell's video was selected by Oregon22 as the winner.

"The fact that I did win was completely mind boggling," Connell said. "It still doesn't quite feel real, to be honest."

He said the competition was a close call, with several great entries from his classmates.

Working with World Athletics

Connell came to UO with eight years of video editing and graphics experience under their belt, but he's been drawn to film for as long as he can remember. He began working with stop-motion claymation as a child, then went on to experiment with live action before he eventually found visual effects, which became his passion.

The introductory motion graphics class, offered by Nikki Dunsire who is the Oregon Reality Lab manager, seemed like the perfect fit. He would have taken the class anyway, he said, but the Oregon22 project was an added incentive.

The Oregon Reality Lab, based on the university's Portland campus, is "a multidisciplinary teaching and research facility" run by the School of Journalism and Communication. Dunsire said they specialize in 3D production, virtual reality and augmented reality development.

Since taking an interest in film, Connell had been commissioned by family, schools, community groups and a YouTube channel for video editing and visual effects, but said this was their first time working with such a large, structured company on a video project.

They mentioned learning about the "professional pipeline" through the lengthy process. Connell added that this was the longest period − six months − he had spent working on such a "short" project, clocking in at just 34 seconds. They submitted the entry in March, were named the winner in April and then finalized the sequence by mid-June.

"With the amount of revisions and shot replacements and graphical modifications I did through this whole process, I basically made like two or three different intro title sequences," Connell said.

"This was definitely unprecedented in a lot of ways. This is a massive organization with a lot of existing rules and ideas about how they want to present themselves to the world. It was a lot of following along with that and learning how they wanted me to perform. It was very professional."

Connell balanced Oregon22's brand guidelines with his own vision, which resulted in the "big, bold, colorful" end result.

Dunsire, who uses she/they pronouns, said Connell did the best job at following all the organization's requests. She worked closely with Connell after his video was selected as the finalist to help them complete it for a global audience.

For Connell and the other students in the class, Dunsire said this project offered great real-world experience for the students who plan to go into the film, commercial or media industry with post-production. It was especially valuable practice for an introductory course.

"I think what can be challenging for students at times is being able to recognize that the work that they're producing is for a client at the end of the day," Dunsire said. "Feedback and revisions aren't reflective of you, as a person, they're reflective of the work. That can be very challenging for students, because we get very, very glued to our ideas. But Quinn did a great job of listening to what it was that they were looking for."

Representing Oregon and looking forward to the future

Connell's sequence will be shown during the beginning of Friday's first events. Connell and Dunsire are excited to see it air.

Connell and Dunsire both graduated from Lake Oswego High School, but about 20 years apart. They said they are happy to represent Oregon and the university on a global scale.

After an exciting summer, Connell will be starting their sophomore year at UO in the fall. He still has a lot of energy and excitement for visual effects. He plans to take as many media, film and effects classes as possible in the next three years.

"I'm hoping to just get as much experience and meet as many people as possible while I'm in this sort of college incubator environment," Connell said. "Once I'm out, I hope to just immediately get into a pretty good position at some kind of post-production agency, commercial agency. … Some kind of production or video editing role in a professional space would be amazing."

Dunsire said they believe Connell can do anything he puts his mind to, given his fierce motivation. They hope Connell will continue along this path with the new knowledge he gained from the class and his experience working with Oregon22.

"With a few exceptions, most of the students came in having not done this kind of work before," Dunsire said. "Throughout the quarter, the students got a firsthand look of what it is like to work with a client.

"You can't provide a student any more real-world experience than this while they're still in school."

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.