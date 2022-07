The pupil population of English state schools is set to shrink by nearly a million children over the next decade, according to the latest Government predictions.Data published by the Department for Education shows that the state school population is expected to fall by nearly a million by 2032, from 7,859,000 this year to 6,915,000.In 2021, the Government predicted that there would be 7,269,000 pupils in the system by 2032, but it has revised down its predictions due to lower birth projections in the mid-2020 Office for National Statistics national population projections, which were used in this set of pupil number...

