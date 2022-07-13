ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oliver Springs, TN

William “Bill” Stines, Oliver Springs

By News Department
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam “Bill” Stines, age 74, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Bill loved NASCAR and fishing. He worked as a counselor at Cornerstone. He is...

Train Vs. Truck in Oliver Springs

Around 8:40pm tonight (Saturday, July 16, 2022) a truck was struck by a train as a father and son were crossing the tracks in downtown Oliver Springs. Lewis Braden posted on Facebook that he and his father were merely seconds from being hit dead center of the truck. The truck was severely damaged but the two occupants escaped major injuries.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
James Thomas Lindsay, Heiskell

James Thomas Lindsay, age 85 of Heiskell passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center surrounded by his family. James was born November 21, 1936, in Campbell County to the late Dicey and Ernest Jackson. He played basketball at Jacksboro High School and had to quit at the age of 15 to help sharecrop with his family at John Hill Farm in Clinton. For several years he was the produce manager at the White Store in Clinton where he met the love of his life, Ruby. After working at White Store he worked for Coca-Cola, Vinylex, and then to Y-12/Union Carbide where he retired after 26 years of service. He had a love for cats and some of his favorites were Tommy, Michael, Timmy, Cocoa, Grizzle & Fat Mickey. James was a family man that had a loving and giving heart. Every year he had a garden that he was so proud of and took pride in giving his produce to friends, neighbors, and any of the less fortunate. In addition to his garden, he loved yard work, fruit trees, nut trees, and sports. Anyone that knew James will remember him for the love he had for life, God, his family, and especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his parents/aunt and uncle that adopted James at 2 months old, Robert & Lindsay Dellar; siblings, Ethel Johnson, Bonnie Vanhuss, Ruth Lovely, Mamie Underwood, Bessie McFarland, Avery Lindsay, Virgil Lindsay, Bill Jackson, Bobby Jackson, & Jackie Jackson.
HEISKELL, TN
Joseph “Joey” Chadwick, Coalfield

Joseph “Joey” Chadwick, a lifelong resident of Coalfield, TN, passed away on Wednesday, July 13th. He was the son of the late Mitchell and Marjorie (Wood) Chadwick. In his last years, he was best known for his skilled woodwork, but he will also be remembered for much more. It is hard to put into words how talented he truly was.
COALFIELD, TN

