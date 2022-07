One of the biggest issues with college football officiating has been the inconsistent application of penalties. That’s perhaps particularly noticeable when it comes to what is or is not determined to be an “unsportsmanlike” or “taunting” penalty, and that’s been especially discussed around the “Horns Down” symbol sometimes flashed during games against the Texas Longhorns (with that symbol being an inverted version of Texas’ “Hook ‘Em Horns”). And it doesn’t look like the situation is going to become any clearer any time soon.

