PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Earlier this week, it was announced the home of head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new name this season.Heinz Field will now be called Acrisure Stadium.Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David recently asked former head coach Bill Cowher his thoughts on the name change."When I got there, it was Three Rivers Stadium, then all of a sudden, we took that away and made it Heinz Field, and now it's going to be Acrisure Stadium. I think it's actually very flattering that a company comes from the outside to want to be a...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO