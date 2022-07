A federal disaster has been declared for area counties affected by spring flooding. Now, it’s a matter of waiting to apply for the funding to reimburse area governments. Even though this is welcome news for area counties, they will have to wait for applicant meetings to apply for reimbursement. Given the number of natural disasters and federal declarations in the state, some time will elapse before those meetings will be held. “It’s like anything else with FEMA, hurry up and wait,” said Pennington County Commissioner Neil Peterson.

PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO