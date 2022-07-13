ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent State selects Nathan Fanger to lead track and field and cross country programs

By Staff report
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPEe0_0geu7yI100

Kent State's Nathan Fanger is considered one of the nation's best throw coaches in track & field.

Now, he'll get an opportunity to lead an entire program.

The Golden Flashes on Wednesday announced Fanger, the program's associated head coach since 2015, has been promoted to Director of Track and Field/Cross Country. He succeeds Bill Lawson, who retired following Kent State's participation in the NCAA championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 8-11.

Kent State Director of Athletics Randale L. Richmond made the official announcement with a press release. Fanger first arrived at Kent State as a freshman in 1996 and joined the coaching staff immediately following his career.

"After a national search, it became quite clear that the best candidate to lead our track and field and cross country program was right in our back yard," Richmond said in the release. "Coach Fanger has been a staple of success as a student-athlete, coach, and ambassador for Kent State Athletics. He has done a tremendous job with our throws program in transforming them into a consistently elite group and I'm confident he will do the same for our entire programs."

Fanger has helped the Flashes capture 16 Mid-American Conference team championships during his time on the coaching staff and has twice been named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Great Lakes Region Assistant Coach of the Year.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the charge as the next Director of Track and Field/Cross Country here at Kent State University," Fanger said in the release. "I want to thank Randale Richmond and the hiring committee for allowing me to take the reins and lead this program to new heights. I'm looking forward to working with an awesome young coaching staff as Kent State Track and Field becomes a force to be reckoned with at the conference and national levels."

Fanger's throws have accounted for 34 All-America honors, highlighted by Matthias Tayala's hammer throw national title in 2014 and Danniel Thomas-Dodd's shot put national title in 2017.

In March, Jake Wickey posted the fifth national runner-up performance under Fanger's guidance in the weight throw at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

The 2017 NCAA Outdoor Championships was one for the record books, as Kent State's combined 23 points were the second most by any school in the throwing events. Thomas-Dodd posted the second-best shot put mark in meet history to become the Flashes' first female national champion in any sport and added a fourth-place performance in the discus throw.

On the men's side, Reggie Jagers III took second in the discus after being in the leading heading into the final round of throws.

Fanger's throwers have a combined 82 individual MAC championships and own the conference meet record in six events. Wickey became the conference's first four-time weight throw champion with his victory at the indoor meet in February.

The only four-time discus champion in MAC history, Fanger was inducted into the Varsity "K" Hall of Fame in 2013. A two-time NCAA qualifier, he set the school record in the discus (194 feet, 3 inches) with a mark that only one Flash has managed to beat in the 22 years since.

A native of Kalispell, Montana, Fanger graduated from Kent State in December 2000 with a degree in education and resides in Brimfield with his wife, Lori. The couple have three children; sons Jonathan and Adam and daughter Savannah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Kent, OH
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Richmond, OH
City
Brimfield Township, OH
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Montana State
Kent, OH
College Sports
City
Champion Township, OH
Eugene, OR
College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Kent State Athletics#Mid American Conference#U S Track Field
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy